This bean-to-cup Breville coffee machine is now under £300 - as a Kitchen Appliances Editor it's the deal I can't stop recommending to my friends

My bean-to-cup coffee machine might be my favourite appliance ever, but it's a hard sell, even as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, to persuade my friends to splurge upwards of £600. That's why I'm recommending this Breville Barista Max Espresso Machine deal to them this Prime Day, at £298.99, down from £461.99 on Amazon.

Yep, until midnight tonight, if you're a Prime member, you can shop a huge range of homewares for less thanks to Amazon Prime Day, but this coffee machine deal is by far my favourite.

That's because we've tested the souped-up version of this machine, the Breville Max+, which is almost identical, and loved it. That puts us in a good position to tell you that this is a deal that's definitely worth your time. Here's why this is the best-bean-to-cup coffee machine to invest in on Amazon right now.

Breville Barista Max Espresso Machine | was £461.99, now £298.99 at Amazon With an integrated grinder and steam wand, at this price, this is one of the best value bean to cup coffee machines out there. Plus, our expert reviewer loved it when they tried it.

Why this is an amazing coffee machine deal this Prime Day

If you're interested in a bean-to-cup coffee machine but can't understand why, even when discounted, these appliances are so expensive, then allow us to explain. We've extensively covered whether bean-to-cup coffee machines are worth it, and arrived at the conclusion that because they can perform every step needed to produce a delicious espresso from beans, they're a worthy investment for a coffee lover.

For example, the Barista Max offers a huge range of grind settings, which our expert tester loved when they tried very similar Max+, and the steam wand is perfect for frothy coffees at home, including lattes and cappuccinos.

Testing the Breville Barista Max+ at home (Image credit: Future PLC)

Another thing our tester loved when she tried it at home was just how sleek and professional this machine looks. We think it's pretty similar in build to the Sage Barista Express Impress, which is our top-rated coffee machine of all time, and a serious looker. The big difference with the Breville is, for today only you can pick it up for far less than the Sage.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

If you do decide to invest in a bean-to-cup machine, we think that you'll never be able to go back to using pods, with the jump up in quality. Don't say we didn't warn you!