This bean-to-cup Breville coffee machine is now under £300 - as a Kitchen Appliances Editor it's the deal I can't stop recommending to my friends
A bean-to-cup coffee machine for under £300? We're sold
My bean-to-cup coffee machine might be my favourite appliance ever, but it's a hard sell, even as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, to persuade my friends to splurge upwards of £600. That's why I'm recommending this Breville Barista Max Espresso Machine deal to them this Prime Day, at £298.99, down from £461.99 on Amazon.
Yep, until midnight tonight, if you're a Prime member, you can shop a huge range of homewares for less thanks to Amazon Prime Day, but this coffee machine deal is by far my favourite.
That's because we've tested the souped-up version of this machine, the Breville Max+, which is almost identical, and loved it. That puts us in a good position to tell you that this is a deal that's definitely worth your time. Here's why this is the best-bean-to-cup coffee machine to invest in on Amazon right now.
Breville Barista Max Espresso Machine | was £461.99, now £298.99 at Amazon
With an integrated grinder and steam wand, at this price, this is one of the best value bean to cup coffee machines out there. Plus, our expert reviewer loved it when they tried it.
Why this is an amazing coffee machine deal this Prime Day
If you're interested in a bean-to-cup coffee machine but can't understand why, even when discounted, these appliances are so expensive, then allow us to explain. We've extensively covered whether bean-to-cup coffee machines are worth it, and arrived at the conclusion that because they can perform every step needed to produce a delicious espresso from beans, they're a worthy investment for a coffee lover.
For example, the Barista Max offers a huge range of grind settings, which our expert tester loved when they tried very similar Max+, and the steam wand is perfect for frothy coffees at home, including lattes and cappuccinos.
Another thing our tester loved when she tried it at home was just how sleek and professional this machine looks. We think it's pretty similar in build to the Sage Barista Express Impress, which is our top-rated coffee machine of all time, and a serious looker. The big difference with the Breville is, for today only you can pick it up for far less than the Sage.
If you do decide to invest in a bean-to-cup machine, we think that you'll never be able to go back to using pods, with the jump up in quality. Don't say we didn't warn you!
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and an all-around baking and cooking enthusiast. She joined the team in September 2022 as an Ecommerce Editor after working across Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc. She's been reviewing products for 4 years and now specialises in weighing up kitchen essentials' pros and cons, from air fryers to bean-to-cup coffee machines.
She's always been a keen reader, so after graduating from the University of Exeter in 2020 she was thrilled to find a way to write as a full-time job. Nowadays, she spends her days at home or the Ideal Home test facility trying out new kitchen innovations to see if they’re worth a space on your worktop. Her most beloved and hard-working appliance is her Sage coffee machine though she also takes the title of Ideal Home’s in-house air fryer expert after writing about them religiously over the past few years.
When she's not thinking or writing about kitchen appliances, she loves getting around London exploring new places, going for a dip at the Ladies’ Pond and consuming every bit of pop culture she can get her hands on.
