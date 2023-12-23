This viral vintage-inspired trend will elevate your Christmas table setting – and it’s so easy to do
Butter moulds are this hosting season's biggest trend – this is how to replicate this vintage-inspired look
Christmas is the peak of every year’s hosting season. Every year, each host and hostess with the mostest search for creative ways to elevate their guest experience to make it pleasant and unforgettable. One easy table-setting upgrade that’s taken over Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest these past few months is the butter moulds trend.
This vintage-inspired trend is an easy and completely edible Christmas table decorating idea that also makes for the perfect conversation starter. Not to mention how darn cute they are!
It first came to our attention as one of Laura Jackson’s budget hosting tips for the season that she shared in an Instagram reel. It’s no secret how much we love Laura and her invaluable hosting advice, but we weren't the only ones inspired as other influencers and social media users hopped on trying the trend.
How to achieve the butter moulds trend
‘While seemingly a small detail, using butter moulds can be an easy way to elevate your tablescape,’ says Harriet Pringle, founder of Narchie, a second-hand homeware marketplace. ‘It transforms a simple ingredient into a decorative piece in its own right, adding a personal touch that can be adapted to complement your table theme or occasion.’
Butter moulds were a commonplace in the olden days, made using wooden carved moulds designed specifically for this purpose.
And while you can do it the traditional way and invest in a vintage wooden butter mould like this one from Etsy, there is a more modern and easier way to create butter moulds. Not to mention cheaper as these antique moulds tend to be rather pricey. Our recommended method is using silicone chocolate or fondant moulds.
@dontcookforcowboys ♬ Kiss Me - Sixpence None The Richer
All you need to do to create this budget Christmas decorating idea is fill your mould of choice with softened butter, then freeze. Finally, pop your butter shapes out of their moulds and serve.
‘Moulded butter adds an elegant touch to a holiday table setting, enhancing the aesthetic of your tablescape with intricate and festive shapes,’ says Yana D, celebrity event planner and founder of YD Event Management. ‘Its versatility allows for creative presentation, allowing hosts to tailor the butter to match the theme or occasion, whether it be shaped like snowflakes, angels, or a miniature Christmas tree.
'Beyond its decorative touch, moulded butter is a lovely conversation starter, bringing a unique and charming element to the dining experience during festive gatherings.’
The shape of your butter mould is completely up to your preference and overall Christmas theme. You can opt for trendy bows, seashells or something more traditional and wintery such as a snowflake. Whatever you decide, we’re sure it will look sublime.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
