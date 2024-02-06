Courteney Cox's invisible kitchen is the perfect solution to easily keeping a clutter-free cooking space

Courteney Cox is a face we may often associate with kitchens, especially if her long-time portrayal as Monica Geller in Friends has any say in the matter. However, while Monica's cooking space embraces an eclectic cluttercore feel we all know and love, Courteney's own kitchen is a tad more understated. Invisible, if you will.

Invisible kitchens are a minimalist kitchen trend, whereby conventional parts of a kitchen are housed out of sight, often in full-height cabinets. These cabinets open up to reveal kitchen pantries and breakfast bars alike, maximising your kitchen storage ideas. But, when closed, you'd be none the wiser.

'The aim is to conceal as much of your kitchenware as possible and to create a calm and uninterrupted aesthetic,' notes Simon Ribchester, head of design at home renovation platform, Beams. We think it's perfect for faking the look of a tidy home and keeping clutter at bay – and there's a reason why we're seeing it everywhere, even in A-lister Courteney Cox's home.

The kitchen is often dubbed 'the heart of the home', an essential touchpoint for families and the hub of buzzing dinner parties. However, Simon explains that as a key functional space, kitchens can undeniably become 'visually noisy' with so many modern kitchen appliances, sockets, and utensils displayed. Keeping an organised kitchen worktop is almost an impossible feat.

Simon Ribchester Social Links Navigation Head of Design Simon Ribchester brings years of design expertise to the Beams team, having successfully navigated the ever-evolving landscape of design. He brings his relentless passion for innovation and a keen eye for aesthetics to all his work at Beams.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Fiona Walker-Arnott)

Luckily, adopting the invisible kitchen trend is a tried and tested method for keeping clutter at bay. As one of the top rules for a clutter-free home is to keep surfaces clear, invisible kitchens instead bring the clutter upward and away from countertops, fitting the bill perfectly without compromising on functionality.

'Invisible kitchens are just as functional and practical as a regular kitchen but with the exception that they are entirely hidden behind cupboard doors,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director at luxury bespoke kitchen designers, Davonport.

Better yet, they're perfect for maximising small kitchen layouts, too.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Fiona Walker-Arnott)

'Invisible kitchens are an excellent space-saving design, as contents are hidden behind cabinetry or panelling, making them ideal for smaller kitchen spaces,' affirms Darren Watts, showroom design director at Wren Kitchens. Its design opens up floor space, expanding the overall area by focusing on organised kitchen cabinets.

On the other hand, Darren notes that 'for larger or open-plan kitchens, such as Courteney Cox's, invisible kitchens can make your space look even larger'. And for those looking to adopt an always clean cooking space, invisible kitchens are easy to keep clean due to their streamlined design.

'This is why it's a popular choice for the likes of Courteney Cox, who will aim to keep her kitchen immaculate.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

However, before proceeding with the invisible look, it's important to be aware of things that could make your kitchen feel cold as a result. Interior designer and founder of AMC Design, Ann Marie Cousins urges the importance of 'adding other textures and points of interest, in the form of art and soft furnishings, and the use of natural textures like rattan and wood.'

Ann Marie Cousins Social Links Navigation Interior Designer and Founder of AMC Design Ann Marie Cousins is an SBID-accredited interior designer and founder of the award-winning Yorkshire-based interior design studio AMC Design, which aims to bring a home to life by blending function and eye-catching design. They specialise in mixing colour, pattern and texture with effective and efficient use of space to transform houses into homes that truly reflect the people living there.

All in all, an invisible kitchen is best suited for those who lead busy lives and are after a multi-functional space – and in dire need of a trusty solution to finally put an end to those last-minute tidy-up panics, of course. The prospect of being able to simply 'tidy away' our kitchens into a cupboard is all the more inviting, too.

It's no wonder Courteney Cox is championing this kitchen trend.