Dianne Buswell's coffee machine is one of the most highly coveted among coffee lovers – and it's currently on sale

Strictly Come Dancing star, Dianne Buswell, took to Instagram to share with fans how she makes her cup of morning coffee and we learned two things from her video. One, she has excellent taste in coffee machines and two, even she isn't exempt from latte art fails.

If, like us, caffeine is your main morning motivator, then having the best coffee machine is pretty much a non-negotiable. Luckily, given these gadgets' versatility, they come in all sorts of shapes and sizes so that even the smallest kitchens can indulge in a dedicated coffee station.

If you're after an elevated coffee-making experience within the comfort of your home, believe us when we say that opting for the best bean-to-cup coffee machine is a failsafe way to ditch those takeaway coffees for good. If you don't take our word for it, take Dianne Buswell's, as she champions a coffee machine from one of the most coveted brands on the market: the Sage Barista Pro Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine.

Sage Barista Pro Coffee Machine | was £729 now £645 at Donaghy Bros Delivering barista-quality performance with an intuitive digital interface displaying everything you need to create speciality coffee at home, staying in for your caffeine run never tasted so good.

'As a product tester, Sage coffee machines are the best of the best in my opinion,' begins Ideal Home's Ecommerce Editor and in-house kitchen appliance expert, Molly Cleary.

Given that the Sage Barista Express Impress and Sage Barista Touch Impress coffee machines both sit at the top of buying guides after receiving glowing 5 stars from our reviewers, you can rest assured we know a thing or two about Sage's consistent delivery of high-quality appliances.

'While we haven't tested this exact model, I have one very similar in the same series and it's converted me from coffee shop coffee for over a year.'

'Though it's armed with all the tools to steam milk for lattes and cappuccinos, the actual craft of latte art is quite difficult to pick up, as I've learnt myself,' remarks Molly. This is something we've also seen in real-time in the Strictly star's Instagram video, where her attempt at a latte art heart didn't go quite as expected (relatable, to be honest). 'YouTube videos are definitely your friend when it comes to learning proper barista skills,' she adds.

Alternatively, getting tips directly from coffee experts is one way to do it, too. Irrespective of whether you're steaming or frothing dairy or plant-based milk, one thing remains the same: temperature.

'Temperature is vital – and that applies to both the coffee and the milk,' explains Michael Strickland, UK & Ireland product training lead at coffee machine specialists, De'Longhi. 'Don't retrieve the beverage from the fridge until necessary. Milk or plant-based drinks should be at fridge temperature to work best.'

As a general rule of thumb, the maximum temperature plant-based milk should reach during steaming is 65˚C while dairy can go to around 68˚C. Whatever you do, avoid letting it reach 71˚C. Finally, shut off the steam and remove the wand from the milk. Give the milk a few seconds to settle, swirl vigorously, and hit the pitcher on your worktop a couple of times before pouring it into your coffee.

While the deal we spotted was for Dianne's exact coffee machine in the Brushed Stainless Steel finish, you can also snap up the Sage Barista Pro for cheaper when buying refurbished at eBay or opting for an alternative colourway, like this model at Harts of Stur.

That being said, we're confident that 2024 may just be the year we finally kick our expensive takeaway coffee habit for good. Here's to hoping (and learning how to eventually pour latte art successfully).