Dunelm is selling a strikingly similar version of this fan favourite Joseph Joseph product, but for £90 cheaper
Love the look of the viral Joseph Joseph's Totem bin but hate the price-tag? I've found just the thing for you
You might think it strange that one of my favourite additions to my kitchen is my bin, especially since my role as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor lets me test out the shiniest gadgets around.
That's a testament to how much of a game-changer the Joseph Joseph Totem Bin is, a product that among other cult classics from the brand, has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram in recent years.
After owning it now for two years, I have only positive things to say about the Totem bin, which is the best kitchen bin idea if you want something functional and stylish. But the thought of replacing it, thanks to its £179.00 price tag, is not too appealing. That's why, when I saw this astonishingly similar Dunelm bin, I was racing to find out more about it. Here's a look at both bins.
The affordable Dunelm alternative to Joseph Joseph
I've already told you about my devotion to my Joseph Joseph bin, but it seems that this Dunelm verison is amassing a following of its own, with glowing user reviews at the time of writing.
With a 4.6 star average rating, customers who have invested in this bin are clearly big fans. Reviews cite that the bin 'looks stylish' and 'moves easily on wheels', with three distinct sections for sorting recycling into.
It also has a generous capacity of 57 litres, which should be enough to tide you over until next bin day.
If you're weighing up the Joseph Joseph bin vs this Dunelm one, there are a few differences to take into account. The first is that while the Dunelm one has a bottom drawer which leans toward you, the Joseph Joseph pick has an entirely separate box for recycling, which pulls the entire way out.
The Totem also features an additional 3-litre caddy, which sits at the top of your bin to take all of the food waste that you don't want contaminating the rest of your rubbish.
Along with the caddy, the Joseph Joseph bin has two separate compartments, while the Dunelm version has two containers, but the top one is divided into two – an ideal for sorting recycling.
Finally, the Dunelm bin is situated on wheels so that you can move it around your kitchen if needs be, while the Joseph Joseph bin doesn't.
Though their respective prices are pretty different, there are plenty of shared features with these bins. Speaking from experience, those removable inner buckets (which both have) are invaluable for transporting your rubbish outside and to make regular cleaning easier. The fact that both have odour control filters will also be a godsend for banishing bad bin smells.
The real choice then, is which one will suit your kitchen best. If it's aesthetics you value over anything, then bear in mind that while the Joseph Joseph splurge is available in four different colourways, you can only pick up the bargain Dunelm version in stainless steel.
Regardless of which one you pick, I reckon managing your rubbish at home is about to get a lot easier.
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
