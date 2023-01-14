We've discovered a savvy way to bag a top air fryer for up to half price
You don't have to break the bank to nab a top model
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
Getting your hands on an air fryer in stock doesn't have to be a difficult feat, especially if you know where to look. In the past year, we've seen our favourite sellout models be swept off the shelves time after time at well-known retailers, but that doesn't mean it's really gone.
When you think that even the best air fryer is off retailer shelves and nowhere to be found, allow us to reassure you that it's not all doom and gloom. This eBay Certified Refurbished shopping hack is one of our favourite and savviest ways to bag those undercover gems.
eBay Certified Refurbished air fryers
Tefal Actifry Genius XL 2 in 1 |
£269.99 £149.99, eBay (opens in new tab)
Get your hands on the Tefal Actifry Genius XL 2 in 1 which offers a unique take on air frying. In our review, we gave it a glowing 4 stars for its spunky design that's perfect for hands-free cooking.
Tefal EasyFry 3 in 1 |
£119.99 £76.99, eBay (opens in new tab)
The Tefal EasyFry is a multi-functional air fryer well suited for family use. In our 4-star review, we loved the large capacity, sleek touchscreen interface, and steam and grill functions. Going for under £80 refurbished, we think this is a deal not to be missed.
Tefal ActiFry Advance Health Cooking Fryer 1.2Kg |
£179.99 £99.99, eBay (opens in new tab)
Whether you’re cooking stir fry or sauces, ActiFry Advance can create healthy, delicious meals for up to 6 people, the perfect size for a family. With cooking time up to 20% more than other ActiFry models, this appliance is a steal for under £100.
There's a vast selection of Certified Refurbished air fryers (opens in new tab) to browse on eBay that will have you glued to your seat. If you're a savvy shopper, then you'll be pleasantly surprised at the air fryer deals you can nab if you choose to browse air fryers for sale on eBay (opens in new tab).
‘At eBay, we pride ourselves on our impressive selection of Certified Refurbished (opens in new tab) kitchen appliances. From air fryers to pressure cookers and Hotel Chocolat velvetisers, we have all of the top gadgets to help you create your dream kitchen and meals,' says Mark Monte-Colombo, head of refurbished at eBay UK (opens in new tab).
Mark Monte-Colombo assures, 'All of our refurbished products have been expertly restored and vetted to work like new, meaning that shoppers can snap up popular products and recent releases, for a lower price, without compromising on quality.'
'As the cost of living continues to rise, people are searching for easy ways to save money and buying refurbished allows shoppers to buy leading brands for less. Not only better value, buying refurbished is kinder to the planet as it significantly lengthens the lifespan of an item – so it’s a win-win situation!'
'Over the festive season, we saw people flocking to eBay to buy refurbished gifts, so it’s great to see that people are already acknowledging the benefits of our Certified Refurbished service.’
While you're shopping, don't forget to grab this air fryer cooking essential our in-house experts swear by before you checkout.
Here's to more people experiencing the wonderful world of air fryers.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things architecture and interior design, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily, keen to explore architecture within film, media, and virtual environments. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole browsing through new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
-
Organising a linen cupboard - the must-read step by step guide
Store your linens cleverly and they’ll be to hand, crease-free and smelling fresh right when you need them
By Laura Higgins
-
Commit to that cleaning New Years resolution this year with a brand new vacuum cleaner
Make cleaning up a breeze in 2023 with Curry’s amazing deals on floorcare
By Sponsored
-
7 walk-in shower mistakes to avoid, according to experts
If you're planning on upgrading to a walk-in shower, here are the common pitfalls to steer clear of
By Katie Sims