5 ways to modernise oak kitchen cabinets - bring this wood tone into 2025 with these expert-approved tips

Oak kitchens might have typically been associated with slightly dated interiors, but as we see more natural kitchen trends evolve in 2025, now is the time to bring this warm wood back into your cooking space.

Kitchen trends are constantly changing though, so in a bid to turn an oak kitchen into a stylish space, you might be looking for ways to modernise it. Oak is such a versatile wood for kitchen cabinets and in a space where longevity is key (not only for the faff of a renovation but also due to the investment), you'll want to choose a material that can be updated over time.

A kitchen is the heart of your home after all, so choosing a design that feels lived-in, warm and welcoming will make it an instant hub for the whole family to gather within. Oak perfectly fits the bill, but if you still need convincing then we asked the experts how to update this warm-toned wood for a fresh take on the trend.

(Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

The easiest way to bring an oak kitchen instantly up to date is through your worktops. Choosing a wooden worktop in conjunction with natural-toned kitchen cabinets will make the look a little wood-heavy, and dark stone-effect worktops won't make a cooking space feel light and uplifting.

Instead, choose a bright white stone surface to lift the wood and add a contemporary edge. A thin profile will look super lightweight on top of wood cabinets and continuing this onto a backsplash and stone open shelving is a fast way to create a super stylish scheme.



'Moving away from the all-white spaces from previous years, wood cabinetry will reign in 2025. Try pairing green cabinets with an oak island, herringbone flooring, and shiny brass hardware. Fresh white worktops and a matching slab splashback will help keep the space open and airy,' adds Tom Howley, creative design director at the eponymous kitchen brand.

2. Go for a modern country look

(Image credit: Future)

There's no denying that oak kitchens have a nostalgic, old-school feel. So why not lean into this with a traditional kitchen idea?

Shaker cabinets make a great addition to an oak front if done right. Here, a homeowner balances a country-style oak Shaker island with coloured wall cabinetry to bring an on-trend touch to the design. Brass cabinet handles will also make a space feel high-end and antique-inspired.

3. Add open shelving

(Image credit: Future PLC)

When designing a modern oak kitchen, it's all about removing some of the heavy wood tones and instead bringing light back into the look. A simple way of achieving this is by reducing the amount of cabinetry and swapping for open shelving instead.

Whether you forgo all wall cabinetry for a run of open shelving or add a smaller shelf above a prep area (as seen above) for your everyday knick-knacks, it will add plenty of personality to an oak design.

4. Balance with large-scale floor tiles

(Image credit: Quorn Stone)

Kitchen tiles are a simple way to make a space look bigger as, when done right, they can help to bounce light around a room. Wall tiles work well for this but if you want to simplify your design even further then stick to large-scale kitchen floor tiles with minimal lines.

This will contrast with the darker oak cabinet, adding texture and a contemporary touch to the space.

'One way to update and modernise an oak kitchen is by choosing large format natural stone or stone effect flooring to instantly elevate and create a sense of a larger space. Opt for a neutral-toned limestone or porcelain tile that will complement the warmth of oak and bring a light and airy feel to your kitchen,' explains Isabel Fernandez from Quorn Stone.

These porcelain cream tiles from Stone Superstone are a simple choice that will make a big different.

5. Pack in plenty of texture

(Image credit: Future/Bee Holmes)

A simple oak kitchen doesn't need to feel boring. If you want to keep the core of your kitchen design relatively earthy and pared-back then oak is a perfect choice, but if you're looking for more of a trendy, playful touch then look to add texture.

Fluted kitchens are well-placed with oak cabinetry. From a distance, the fluted wooden front is very subtle but upon closer inspection, you'll have so much dimension in your design. You can choose how much or how little to go for too - whether it's a statement pantry cupboard, an island or the entire kitchen, there are many ways to amp it up.