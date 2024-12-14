The stone shelving kitchen trend is an easy way to create a luxury look in 2025 - here's how to recreate it
A luxe look has never been simpler
We can't get enough of open shelving in kitchens. Whether you want to showcase family photos in the heart of your home or you need a spot to house your favourite cookbooks for easy access, open shelving is the perfect way to add personality to a practical space.
One kitchen trend we loved in 2024 was 'shelf wealth', which involves curating a selection of personal knick-knacks in a way that feels really lived-in and authentic. We've discovered one way to up the luxury ante for 2025 and this is by choosing a decadent stone (or stone-effect) shelf to display your trinkets on.
Over the past year we've seen one particular feature emerging in our favourite kitchens, which is using the same stone on your worktop as a single-slab backsplash, and then creating a small ledge or shelf in the same stone to complete the look. It adds light to a kitchen as it sits where wall cabinets would usually go and creates a continuous look with major wow factor.
Stone shelving looks undoubtedly high-end, but it doesn't mean it's out of reach. Here are some ways to try the trend in your own kitchen, without breaking the bank.
1. Make a kitchen look larger
Don't be put off this trend even if you have a small kitchen - you don't need a big space to join in, and actually, it's a great way to make a kitchen look larger.
Opting for a large swathe of stone with no (or very few) joins will draw the eye along, creating an uninterrupted design. Big pieces of stone are of course quite pricy, so if you're going down the stone-effect route then try to line up the vein on the backsplash as much as possible to reduce the amount of joins.
'One of the most striking features of a slab backsplash is its ability to create a seamless finish. This continuous, uninterrupted surface offers a contrast to tiles and their grout lines which can make a space feel overly busy.'
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
'We’re also seeing the same material be used for worktops and shelves that then flow into the slab backsplash. It provides an uninterrupted visual rhythm, adding a clean and minimalist finish, even if the material used is populated with veining and texture,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director of Davonport.
2. Create a small ledge
A small shelf is just as effective as a big one. If a larger piece of stone might stretch the budget too far then create a shallow lip at the top of a backsplash. It might not be big enough to pack full of knick-knacks but it will still be deep enough for a few essentials.
We love the idea of using art in a kitchen to make it feel as homely as possible, and a small ledge is the ideal place to lean a print. Likewise, it's the perfect spot for a pinch-pot of flaky salt or a bottle of olive oil.
Prints with a subtle foodie theme are perfect for a kitchen space. Blue and red is a trending colour combo, too.
Make seasoning simple by keeping a pinch pot next to your cooking area with lovely flaky salt inside.
3. Create an easy-to-clean cooking space
Kitchen design features that look stunning but are also practical get the Ideal Home seal of approval. Stone open shelving creates a real statement but what's even better is that it's easy to keep clean.
You'll want to be careful of the stone you choose - marble and travertine are best to steer clear of (unless you're super tidy) as they're prone to staining. If you're opting for a stone-effect surface, however, you get the best of both worlds with having a stylish design with peace of mind that it's practical.
'In addition to how good they look; slab backsplashes are remarkably easy to maintain. Unlike traditional tiled backsplashes, which require regular grout cleaning and sealing, a slab surface is a breeze to wipe clean. This low-maintenance feature not only enhances the kitchen's functionality but also preserves its pristine appearance over time,' adds Richard Davonport.
4. Create a statement with a dark vein
One of the best reasons to go for the stone backsplash and shelving trend is to display a beautiful, dramatic veined stone in your kitchen. It has a real showstopping effect and you can choose a colour of vein to match your overall scheme.
'This trend works beautifully with materials like quartz, marble, and Dekton, as their veining or subtle textures add depth and drama to the kitchen without overwhelming the design. For example, a veined quartz in a soft neutral shade can add elegance and warmth, while a bold marble with contrasting veins creates a dramatic statement,' explains Jen Nash, head of design at Magnet.
'Not only is this approach visually impactful, but it’s also highly practical. Whether you're designing a minimalistic kitchen or a bold, opulent space, this combination is both timeless and on-trend.'
5. Add interest to a pared-back scheme
If you're a lover of neutral kitchens then a statement stone is the perfect way to add texture and interest while sticking to a pared-back colour scheme.
Open shelving then further extends the ability to add flair to a simple cooking space. Showcase your favourite cookbooks, display some dried flowers or plant and pop any prettier kitchen utensils on there. You can choose how colourful to go depending on your personal taste.
Will you be trying this trend?
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
-
If you own a cat you then need this tree skirt - it will stop any moggy-related disasters this Christmas
Cat tunnel tree skirts are changing the game this festive season
By Kezia Reynolds
-
This under-used air fryer function could cut hours of your Christmas dinner cooking time on the day - here's how
If you always find yourself pushed for cooking time on Christmas Day, this air fryer setting might be the way around it
By Molly Cleary
-
'I love to have vintage baubles and lots of candles all around the house'
These homeowners have blended vintage and modern pieces to achieve a unique look
By Alison Davidson
-
This under-used air fryer function could cut hours of your Christmas dinner cooking time on the day - here's how
If you always find yourself pushed for cooking time on Christmas Day, this air fryer setting might be the way around it
By Molly Cleary
-
Storing cookbooks in a kitchen is more controversial than we thought - kitchen experts decide whether it's stylish or a faux pas
Which camp are you in?
By Holly Cockburn
-
I've tested dozens of air fryers and this is the one I'll be cooking Christmas dinner in this year
It has the versatility of Ninja's FlexDrawer without the price tag
By Molly Cleary
-
I've reviewed kitchen appliances for years and this Joseph Joseph citrus juicer is my new kitchen hero - it's the best £20 a home cook can spend
This isn't your average juicer
By Molly Cleary
-
Ninja's sellout coffee machine is finally back in stock - here's how to grab it before it disappears again
This is the ultimate Christmas gift for a coffee lover
By Molly Cleary
-
What temperature should my freezer be? Experts reveal the perfect temperature to save money and keep your food safe
Ensuring the right temperature is key to getting the most out of your freezer
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I tried Ninja's 8-in-1 toaster oven - here's how it works and how it might help a cluttered worktop
This mini oven does all sorts of things, and does them fairly well, but is it really necessary?
By Ellen Manning
-
How to dehydrate fruit in an air fryer - experts reveal the easy method to follow for wreaths and garlands
Dehydrated fruit is the missing ingredient for your Christmas decorations this year
By Kezia Reynolds