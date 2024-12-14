The stone shelving kitchen trend is an easy way to create a luxury look in 2025 - here's how to recreate it

We can't get enough of open shelving in kitchens. Whether you want to showcase family photos in the heart of your home or you need a spot to house your favourite cookbooks for easy access, open shelving is the perfect way to add personality to a practical space.

One kitchen trend we loved in 2024 was 'shelf wealth', which involves curating a selection of personal knick-knacks in a way that feels really lived-in and authentic. We've discovered one way to up the luxury ante for 2025 and this is by choosing a decadent stone (or stone-effect) shelf to display your trinkets on.

Over the past year we've seen one particular feature emerging in our favourite kitchens, which is using the same stone on your worktop as a single-slab backsplash, and then creating a small ledge or shelf in the same stone to complete the look. It adds light to a kitchen as it sits where wall cabinets would usually go and creates a continuous look with major wow factor.

Stone shelving looks undoubtedly high-end, but it doesn't mean it's out of reach. Here are some ways to try the trend in your own kitchen, without breaking the bank.

1. Make a kitchen look larger

(Image credit: Davonport)

Don't be put off this trend even if you have a small kitchen - you don't need a big space to join in, and actually, it's a great way to make a kitchen look larger.

Opting for a large swathe of stone with no (or very few) joins will draw the eye along, creating an uninterrupted design. Big pieces of stone are of course quite pricy, so if you're going down the stone-effect route then try to line up the vein on the backsplash as much as possible to reduce the amount of joins.

'One of the most striking features of a slab backsplash is its ability to create a seamless finish. This continuous, uninterrupted surface offers a contrast to tiles and their grout lines which can make a space feel overly busy.'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'We’re also seeing the same material be used for worktops and shelves that then flow into the slab backsplash. It provides an uninterrupted visual rhythm, adding a clean and minimalist finish, even if the material used is populated with veining and texture,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director of Davonport.

2. Create a small ledge

(Image credit: Harvey Jones/Swoon)

A small shelf is just as effective as a big one. If a larger piece of stone might stretch the budget too far then create a shallow lip at the top of a backsplash. It might not be big enough to pack full of knick-knacks but it will still be deep enough for a few essentials.

We love the idea of using art in a kitchen to make it feel as homely as possible, and a small ledge is the ideal place to lean a print. Likewise, it's the perfect spot for a pinch-pot of flaky salt or a bottle of olive oil.

Nephthys Foster - Le Homard Print £15.95 at Desenio Prints with a subtle foodie theme are perfect for a kitchen space. Blue and red is a trending colour combo, too. Amalfi Salt Pig £6 at Dunelm Make seasoning simple by keeping a pinch pot next to your cooking area with lovely flaky salt inside. Mori Yellow Ceramic Oil Bottle £29.50 at Oliver Bonas A ceramic olive oil bottle makes the ultimate gift for hosts (or for yourself) - this bright yellow option will add a sunny touch to a kitchen.

3. Create an easy-to-clean cooking space

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Kitchen design features that look stunning but are also practical get the Ideal Home seal of approval. Stone open shelving creates a real statement but what's even better is that it's easy to keep clean.

You'll want to be careful of the stone you choose - marble and travertine are best to steer clear of (unless you're super tidy) as they're prone to staining. If you're opting for a stone-effect surface, however, you get the best of both worlds with having a stylish design with peace of mind that it's practical.

'In addition to how good they look; slab backsplashes are remarkably easy to maintain. Unlike traditional tiled backsplashes, which require regular grout cleaning and sealing, a slab surface is a breeze to wipe clean. This low-maintenance feature not only enhances the kitchen's functionality but also preserves its pristine appearance over time,' adds Richard Davonport.

4. Create a statement with a dark vein

(Image credit: Cast London/Perrin & Rowe)

One of the best reasons to go for the stone backsplash and shelving trend is to display a beautiful, dramatic veined stone in your kitchen. It has a real showstopping effect and you can choose a colour of vein to match your overall scheme.

'This trend works beautifully with materials like quartz, marble, and Dekton, as their veining or subtle textures add depth and drama to the kitchen without overwhelming the design. For example, a veined quartz in a soft neutral shade can add elegance and warmth, while a bold marble with contrasting veins creates a dramatic statement,' explains Jen Nash, head of design at Magnet.

'Not only is this approach visually impactful, but it’s also highly practical. Whether you're designing a minimalistic kitchen or a bold, opulent space, this combination is both timeless and on-trend.'

5. Add interest to a pared-back scheme

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

If you're a lover of neutral kitchens then a statement stone is the perfect way to add texture and interest while sticking to a pared-back colour scheme.

Open shelving then further extends the ability to add flair to a simple cooking space. Showcase your favourite cookbooks, display some dried flowers or plant and pop any prettier kitchen utensils on there. You can choose how colourful to go depending on your personal taste.

Will you be trying this trend?