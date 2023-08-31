We got a sneak peek at what Ninja appliances are in store for 2024 – and it's big news

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's no secret that we love a new Ninja appliance, and we got a sneak peek at the exciting new product launches that are dropping over the next year.

The newest Ninja appliances were unveiled at this year's annual IFA consumer electronics and home appliances trade show in Berlin by Tom Brown, SharkNinja's president for the UK and Europe. And unsurprisingly, the ones that have caught our eye were the appliances that we think are set to be big hits for a kitchen and outdoor living space.

Our Ecommerce Editor, Molly Cleary, is currently at the trade show and has got the low-down of what's to come and what we can expect from Ninja for the coming year. So buckle up, because it's all very exciting news.

(Image credit: Future/Molly Cleary)

Ninja announces new product launches at IFA 2023

SharkNinja launched three totally new Ninja products at IFA, namely its first-ever cordless portable blender Ninja Blast, the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven, and a new and an even larger version of the top-rated Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill that's got us swooning.

Ninja Blast

The Ninja Blast has taken Ninja's strong blending powers cordless. Making healthy smoothies, protein shakes, and frozen drinks has never been easier and more portable – and we're excited to see if it checks out as one of the best blenders on the market.

(Image credit: Future/Molly Cleary)

Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven

SharkNinja also showcased their newest addition to their outdoor cooking collection with the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven. Those who are after the flavour and experience of outdoor cooking without the complexities of charcoal or gas now have a high-heat oven, pizza oven, and BBQ smoker all in one with precision electric heat.

Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill

The last of the new launches, the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill. Like all Woodfire products, this oven can burn real wood pellets for authentic smoky results that'll have your mouth melting. The Woodfire range offers the perfect solution for consumers to live their best outdoor lives in a way they couldn't before – and we're so here for it.

Although BBQ season might regrettably be coming to an end, there's no doubt that these are outdoor kitchen essentials we'll be waiting to add to our roster in 2024.

(Image credit: Future/Molly Cleary)

Commenting on the new launches, Tom Brown, SharkNinja president for the UK and Europe says, 'SharkNinja is driven by one simple idea – how do we make the lives of our customers easier? Our goal is to find and fix the problems that our customers don’t even know they have, by delivering great products to the market which are perfectly tailored to their needs and lifestyles.'

Our Ecommerce Editor, Molly Cleary, who's currently at IFA 2023 says, 'I got a first look at the new Ninja products that’ll be available this year and we're in for a treat. Highlights for me include the new portable blender and the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer (which we've already reviewed and given 5 stars), but the big star is the new outdoor oven. I love the colour (it's somehow even cuter in person!) and it sounds like it’s going to have so much functionality packed in.'

Unfortunately, we don't know any prices or release dates just yet, but once we do, you'll be the first to know. Watch this space.