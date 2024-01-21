IKEA has launched the ultimate fridge storage solution to give you more useable space – and it's only £5

IKEA has launched a new under-shelf fridge organiser, the KLIPPKAKTUS storage box, to better help with the mammoth task of organising and maximising space in even the smallest and most cluttered fridges.

Although the concept of keeping an organised fridge is one that many of us strive towards, more often than not it becomes overlooked. However, storage solutions and clever techniques aren't just reserved for organising kitchen cupboards. Believe it or not, they certainly pay off when used in a fridge, too.

Not only will you save yourself the hassle of wading through various food items each time you go to prepare a meal, but you'll also cut down on food waste by preventing produce from getting lost (and ultimately going bad) in the black hole of an otherwise unorganised fridge.

(Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA KLIPPKAKTUS storage box for fridge

IKEA's new KLIPPKAKTUS storage box is currently available to buy now in-store and online in selected areas for just £5. Yes, you heard that right – it's a budget-friendly kitchen storage idea that is nothing less than worth its price.

Its design mirrors the popular under-shelf storage so many professional organisers swear by for a clutter-free kitchen cupboard or for faking a pantry. Now, that same storage solution is being adopted for fridges to help you double and utilise all the available space inside.

IKEA say that the under-shelf fridge organiser is simple to attach, easy to pull out and push in, and perfect for small items that otherwise easily end up scattered everywhere.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Jonathon Clark, creative director at Shelved notes that a 'common oversight in kitchen design is failing to utilise storage space to its full potential'. This is exactly what brings solutions like under-shelf storage, like IKEA's fridge organiser, to the forefront of small kitchen storage ideas.

Simon Glanville, A Place for Everything's managing director will be the first to say that 'anything that helps maximise the space in a full fridge is welcome', and under-shelf storage options are particularly useful for drink cans, bottles, produce, and more.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Phil Barker)

Not only that, but Darren Watts, showroom development and design director at Wren Kitchens praises under-shelf storage as an 'excellent solution for rented properties as they can be easily removed without causing damage to the fitted kitchen units or fridge'.

It's a win-win. So, we think it'll come as no surprise if this fridge organiser quickly makes its way into our list of cult IKEA buys.

Shop under-shelf fridge organisers

We're big fans of the IKEA fridge organiser, however, there are so many other options available to buy that might suit your fridge better. So do your research and choose the best option to make your life just that little bit easier and more organised.

We'll be waving cluttered, messy fridges goodbye for 2024.