IKEA just launched the Student Essentials Box – it’s the starter pack we wish we had when we went to uni

Setting off to university is a stressful (yet exciting) time filled with a whole lot of inevitable and unavoidable newness. So the best you can do for that uni-bound human in your life is to properly equip them for their fresher’s experience. And we found just the thing to complete their university checklist with ease - IKEA’s Student Essentials Box.

This student starter pack is exactly what would have made our lives so much easier when we went to uni ourselves. Alas, we had to wing it instead.

Packed in a clear SAMLA box, which is to be used for storage, the kit includes all the basic kitchen necessities one might need, including a pot and a pan, a cutlery set, plates and bowls and the most recognisably IKEA mugs there are (the simple FÄRGRIK design) and more. And all of that for only £49.50. But there’s a catch. It’s just available in stores and only while stock lasts. So better find your nearest IKEA and be quick!

IKEA Student Essentials Box

Student Essentials Box| £49.50 at IKEA The 16-piece IKEA student box includes everything a first-time university might need on an everyday basis from a pot and a frying pan to a can opener and a storage box. Unfortunately, this product is not available online and can only be bought in store. However, keep on scrolling for alternative options you can snap up online today and get delivered asap.

Known as one of the best places to buy uni essentials, IKEA has upped the ante this year with its Student Essentials Box targeted at first-time university students just leaving home for the first time and setting off to student halls or a flat share.

The 16-piece set is mainly focused on a student’s cooking needs, complete with washing up sponges, a can opener for those beans on toast, freezable snack bags and a clear storage box.

And if you’re still after more uni room essentials, then rejoice because IKEA is offering students £10 off when they spend £75 in one transaction. This offer is available all the way to 1st October. Just have your youngster sign up here.

But if you don’t have a physical IKEA store near you, do not despair as other stores offer alternative student starter kits like this kitchen set from Amazon that instantly sorts you out with all of your cooking essentials.

Student Essentials Kitchen Set (20+ Piece) View at Amazon Including frying pan, saucepan, cutlery, dinnerware, drinking vessels, chopping board, essential food prep utensils and even a teatowel! This kitchen starter pack is a quick, convenient, hassle-free and affordable.

As one reviewer noted, ‘Bought for my boyfriend as he was moving into student accommodation. Saved a lot of effort of having to do a large shopping haul. All the items were in great condition. It includes all basic kitchen amenities and should suffice for single student usage.’

Or Dunelm’s student room starter pack complete with all those essentials you might otherwise forget for a bargain price, including a desk lamp, waste bin, full length mirror for those all-important freshers night's out, and an ever-useful extension lead. Genius.

Student Room Starter Pack View at Dunelm All of those student halls essentials we probably would have forgotten to consider had Dunelm not done it for us. Practical and stylish, this handy set is also a brilliant price.

One thing's for sure, they’ll be better prepared than we ever were!