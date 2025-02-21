Kenwood's much-loved kMix stand mixer just got an on-trend colour-drench makeover — here's a first look
Our top-rated stand mixer ever has a fresh new look
Kenwood's best-selling stand mixer, the kMix, has had an on-trend makeover. Now available in Bold Red, Sleek Black, Calm Cream and All Red I think there's plenty to admire about these new colour-drench designs.
Beloved in kitchens up and down the country, the kMix has long topped Ideal Home's list of the best stand mixers. Combining a huge amount of power with a sleek design, after taking the kMix for a spin, our expert reviewer concluded that it was the true workhorse to recommend for those who love baking.
Here's a sneak peek at the new-look kMix collection, so you can pick which shade you like best.
This cherry colour would make the perfect pop of unexpected red in any kitchen.
Available to buy now, Kenwood has described the colour change as a 'stylish refresh', though if it's the OG design you're most interested in, then never fear. The original silver and pastel designs are still available to buy too.
We tried this mixer in our kMix review in one of the previous designs, which was silver flecked with cream. This change to an all-colour-drenched design is on-trend for 2025 and fits with a move we've seen towards more colourful kitchen appliances, especially given the recent announcement of KitchenAid's colour of the year, Butter Yellow.
Though I might be biased as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I think a stand mixer is easily one of the best things to add to a kitchen for an instant style upgrade. With this new host of colours from kMix, it's easy to picture one of these ever-useful products adding so much to a kitchen and that's before you even get onto baking.
My stand mixer is one of my most used kitchen appliances, so I'm always interested in the newest innovations with this kind of product, including pizza brand Ooni's announcement of its own dough mixer.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Will you be investing in a stand mixer for your kitchen any time soon?
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
IKEA’s new JÄRLEK collection has embraced the year’s biggest glassware trend — these are our top picks from the playful collection
We've been seeing two-toned glassware everywhere this year
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Lidl's £30 alternative to Le Creuset's cast iron dish is in the perfect pastel shade to get ready for Spring
We're heading straight to our nearest store
By Holly Cockburn
-
How to patch up holes in a wall — restore your walls to their former glory, no DIY experience required
A step-by-step solution to gallery wall switch-ups or accidental damage
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Lidl's £30 alternative to Le Creuset's cast iron dish is in the perfect pastel shade to get ready for Spring
We're heading straight to our nearest store
By Holly Cockburn
-
Lidl’s new double stack air fryer is £100 cheaper than the Ninja Double Stack — we were shocked by its similarities
These air fryers could be twins, but which one is worth your money?
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Beyonce’s interior designer has teamed up with Our Place to transform the iconic Always Pan with this year’s hottest colour
We didn't think Our Place could look any better - until now...
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I used to spend a fortune on fresh basil - but this £99 device has turned my kitchen worktop into an indoor herb garden
How does this tiny indoor garden work?
By Molly Cleary
-
There's finally a release date for Ninja's new glass air fryer – mark your calendars if you want to snap up the Ninja Crispi
Seeing is believing with Ninja's portable glass air fryer
By Molly Cleary
-
We’re obsessed with Emma Bridgewater’s Love Heart-inspired mug — this latest collab with Swizzles is the sweet treat we all need right now
The queen of the aesthetic mug has turned Queen of Hearts this Valentine's Day
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Anthea Turner's 'altar of coffee' is a lesson in creating the ultimate coffee bar at home – here's how to get the look
It could be the key to curing the January blues
By Holly Cockburn
-
3 things that annoy me about my air fryer – here's what to do if you're having the same conundrums
As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I'm all for maxing out the usefulness of your air fryer
By Molly Cleary