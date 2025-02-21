Kenwood's much-loved kMix stand mixer just got an on-trend colour-drench makeover — here's a first look

Kenwood's best-selling stand mixer, the kMix, has had an on-trend makeover. Now available in Bold Red, Sleek Black, Calm Cream and All Red I think there's plenty to admire about these new colour-drench designs.

Beloved in kitchens up and down the country, the kMix has long topped Ideal Home's list of the best stand mixers. Combining a huge amount of power with a sleek design, after taking the kMix for a spin, our expert reviewer concluded that it was the true workhorse to recommend for those who love baking.

Here's a sneak peek at the new-look kMix collection, so you can pick which shade you like best.

Available to buy now, Kenwood has described the colour change as a 'stylish refresh', though if it's the OG design you're most interested in, then never fear. The original silver and pastel designs are still available to buy too.

We tried this mixer in our kMix review in one of the previous designs, which was silver flecked with cream. This change to an all-colour-drenched design is on-trend for 2025 and fits with a move we've seen towards more colourful kitchen appliances, especially given the recent announcement of KitchenAid's colour of the year, Butter Yellow.

Though I might be biased as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I think a stand mixer is easily one of the best things to add to a kitchen for an instant style upgrade. With this new host of colours from kMix, it's easy to picture one of these ever-useful products adding so much to a kitchen and that's before you even get onto baking.

My stand mixer is one of my most used kitchen appliances, so I'm always interested in the newest innovations with this kind of product, including pizza brand Ooni's announcement of its own dough mixer.

Will you be investing in a stand mixer for your kitchen any time soon?