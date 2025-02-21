Kenwood's much-loved kMix stand mixer just got an on-trend colour-drench makeover — here's a first look

Our top-rated stand mixer ever has a fresh new look

Kenwood kMix new colours
(Image credit: Kenwood)
Molly Cleary
By
published

Kenwood's best-selling stand mixer, the kMix, has had an on-trend makeover. Now available in Bold Red, Sleek Black, Calm Cream and All Red I think there's plenty to admire about these new colour-drench designs.

Beloved in kitchens up and down the country, the kMix has long topped Ideal Home's list of the best stand mixers. Combining a huge amount of power with a sleek design, after taking the kMix for a spin, our expert reviewer concluded that it was the true workhorse to recommend for those who love baking.

Here's a sneak peek at the new-look kMix collection, so you can pick which shade you like best.

Kmix Sleek Black Stand Mixer Kmx751abk
Kmix Sleek Black Stand Mixer

'Sleek Black' is the perfect way to describe this muted matte mixer.

Kmix Bold Red Stand Mixer Kmx751ard
Kmix Bold Red Stand Mixer

This cherry colour would make the perfect pop of unexpected red in any kitchen.

Kmix Calm Cream Stand Mixer Kmx751acr
Kmix Calm Cream Stand Mixer

Or if it's an understated shade you're looking for then this is the kMix for you.

Available to buy now, Kenwood has described the colour change as a 'stylish refresh', though if it's the OG design you're most interested in, then never fear. The original silver and pastel designs are still available to buy too.

We tried this mixer in our kMix review in one of the previous designs, which was silver flecked with cream. This change to an all-colour-drenched design is on-trend for 2025 and fits with a move we've seen towards more colourful kitchen appliances, especially given the recent announcement of KitchenAid's colour of the year, Butter Yellow.

Kenwood kMix new colours

(Image credit: Kenwood)

Though I might be biased as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I think a stand mixer is easily one of the best things to add to a kitchen for an instant style upgrade. With this new host of colours from kMix, it's easy to picture one of these ever-useful products adding so much to a kitchen and that's before you even get onto baking.

Kenwood kMix new colours

(Image credit: Kenwood)

My stand mixer is one of my most used kitchen appliances, so I'm always interested in the newest innovations with this kind of product, including pizza brand Ooni's announcement of its own dough mixer.

Will you be investing in a stand mixer for your kitchen any time soon?

Molly Cleary
Molly Cleary
Kitchen Appliances Editor

Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.

For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.

To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.

