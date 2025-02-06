KitchenAid just confirmed that this retro kitchen appliance colour is very much back in fashion in 2025
They're the latest brand to embrace the vibrant sunny shade
Every year KitchenAid releases a colour of the year to adorn its cult stand mixer in. This colour is usually a strong barometer of the emerging kitchen colour trends, and this year the stage is set for the return of yellow.
KitchenAid has announced 'Butter' – a retro and creamy yellow shade as it's colour of the year. It will be available in the Artisan Tilt-Head 4.7L Stand Mixer, which is one of the best stand mixers that you can buy.
In the interiors world this sunny yellow has been the breakout trend of 2025, appearing on walls, furniture and kitchen cabinets. But with this KitchenAid launch it's clear that this colour's influence is set to take over our kitchen appliances too.
'Yellow has been one of the more surprising colour trends of this year popping up in interiors making itself known with the likes of Dulux naming True Joy, a sunshine yellow shade, as its colour of the year for 2025. So I’m not surprised it’s making its way into the kitchen and onto kitchen appliances too,' explains Sara Hesikova, Ideal Home's Room Decor Content Editor and colour trend expert.
'This year’s approach to yellow is slightly bolder compared to 2024 when the subtle butter yellow was enjoying much popularity. But embracing these brighter shades of yellow is also perfectly in line with both dopamine decorating and the Primary Play interiors trend presented in the Pinterest Predicts report for 2025, focusing on creating playful, colourful interiors.'
If you're looking to give your kitchen an on-trend colour update a lick of paint would be cheaper than splashing out on a new KitchenAid. However, this bright coloured appliance is a great opportunity to add a sunny splash to a kitchen worktop.
'I always love the release of KitchenAid's colour of the year,' says Molly Cleary, Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor. 'I think Butter is a lovely choice for a kitchen, as I'm always in favour of brighter appliances to switch things up.'
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
However, a KitchenAid is a big investment so while this might be their colour pick of the year it's important to chose a colour that you feel you'll enjoy for years to come.
'While I love the pastel yellow, if I had to choose, I'd still go for the recent Evergreen release over this one,' says Molly. 'I was recently loaned it (complete with the walnut bowl!) to try it out and I've been dreaming of it ever since. It's just so pretty!'
KitchenAid's back catalogue of colour options is incredible and the new Butter yellow addition is just the start of the return of this retro yellow in the kitchen.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Is a mattress protector *really* necessary? Bedding experts explain if investing in a protector is worth it, or not
Our bedding experts explain what a mattress protector is, and if you really need to add one to your bed. Spoiler alert: yes, you do
By Amy Lockwood
-
How to make a wire wreath - adorn your home with this unique spin on a spring wreath
This DIY decoration can be used every spring for a stylish display
By Anna-Lisa De'Ath
-
Can you prune hydrangeas in February? Experts reveal the varieties you can safely prune now for beautiful blooms
Read this before you sharpen those secateurs...
By Kayleigh Dray