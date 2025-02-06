Every year KitchenAid releases a colour of the year to adorn its cult stand mixer in. This colour is usually a strong barometer of the emerging kitchen colour trends, and this year the stage is set for the return of yellow.

KitchenAid has announced 'Butter' – a retro and creamy yellow shade as it's colour of the year. It will be available in the Artisan Tilt-Head 4.7L Stand Mixer, which is one of the best stand mixers that you can buy.

In the interiors world this sunny yellow has been the breakout trend of 2025, appearing on walls, furniture and kitchen cabinets. But with this KitchenAid launch it's clear that this colour's influence is set to take over our kitchen appliances too.

'Yellow has been one of the more surprising colour trends of this year popping up in interiors making itself known with the likes of Dulux naming True Joy, a sunshine yellow shade, as its colour of the year for 2025. So I’m not surprised it’s making its way into the kitchen and onto kitchen appliances too,' explains Sara Hesikova, Ideal Home's Room Decor Content Editor and colour trend expert.

'This year’s approach to yellow is slightly bolder compared to 2024 when the subtle butter yellow was enjoying much popularity. But embracing these brighter shades of yellow is also perfectly in line with both dopamine decorating and the Primary Play interiors trend presented in the Pinterest Predicts report for 2025, focusing on creating playful, colourful interiors.'

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

If you're looking to give your kitchen an on-trend colour update a lick of paint would be cheaper than splashing out on a new KitchenAid. However, this bright coloured appliance is a great opportunity to add a sunny splash to a kitchen worktop.

'I always love the release of KitchenAid's colour of the year,' says Molly Cleary, Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor. 'I think Butter is a lovely choice for a kitchen, as I'm always in favour of brighter appliances to switch things up.'

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

However, a KitchenAid is a big investment so while this might be their colour pick of the year it's important to chose a colour that you feel you'll enjoy for years to come.

'While I love the pastel yellow, if I had to choose, I'd still go for the recent Evergreen release over this one,' says Molly. 'I was recently loaned it (complete with the walnut bowl!) to try it out and I've been dreaming of it ever since. It's just so pretty!'

KitchenAid's back catalogue of colour options is incredible and the new Butter yellow addition is just the start of the return of this retro yellow in the kitchen.