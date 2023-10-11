Instantly make your kitchen look expensive with these 9 Amazon buys for under £10
Affordable, stylish and practical - we're adding to our baskets instantly
In the era of quiet luxury, there's no question that we're all trying to find ways to achieve that subtle wealth style on a budget. However, with the cost of living crisis meaning that we can't splurge on decor, we've scoured Amazon for the best kitchen products under £10 that will give you a premium look for less.
Amazon's Prime Day deals for the home excel every year, and with only one day left to shop, we recommend you act fast to grab appliances and household essentials at a reduced price.
But if you're simply looking to spruce up your kitchen for £10 (the cost of two takeaway coffees is how we justify it), then take a look at our editor-approved picks. They're guaranteed to give you that polished Instagram-ready look as well as make your life a little bit easier.
9 products under £10 to make your kitchen look more expensive
From the best kitchen storage ideas that will make the insides of your cupboards look just as stylish as the outside, to all manner of accessories that will make your kitchen look more expensive, you'll want to know about these under-£10 buys.
I live in a rented flat with a very small kitchen myself, and I write about kitchens for a living - so it's safe to say I'm well versed in finding the most practical and trendy items to make my cooking space look a little bit (okay, a lot) prettier. It's not just about finding the most stylish products that will make a kitchen look more expensive, it's also about ensuring they're practical and durable. After all, it's only a good deal if it actually works.
With that in mind, rest assured that these Amazon buys under £10 will be making their way into my very own cooking space to make it look significantly more premium.
If there's one thing that ultra-chic and premium kitchens have in common - it's brass cup handles. This set of 10 makes them approximately 79p per handle and they look undeniably classy. You can't go wrong.
This choice comes with our Editor, Heather Young's, seal of approval, and it features in her very own stunning kitchen. Lazy Susans are crucial for making it easier to access seasonings or fridge essentials, and the wooden style of this option means you'll be happy to have it on display.
The sneak peek into the Beckham's kitchen left us yearning for hanging pot storage that not only makes it super easy to grab what you need, but it also acts as a design feature. A hanging rack for utensils is an affordable way to get the look, and we'll bet you have the perfect spot to place it.
An organised pantry is one of the biggest markers of a premium kitchen. And for just £6, you can make your spice jars look Pinterest ready. This set includes 140 labels all in a chic black and white design.
Made of rust-proof stainless steel, this self-adhesive kitchen roll holder will streamline your worktops. Instead of keeping clutter on the counter, make use of the space under a cabinet by attaching this holder. It comes in 5 different colours too, so you can match it to the hardware in your kitchen.
Your cleaning routine is about to get a makeover. Decanting your products into amber glass spray bottles will make your products look instantly stylish, especially when decorated with labels. Plus, you can easily top up with large refillable quantities of product, which is more eco-friendly.
No expensive kitchen is complete without a plant. But if, like me, you can't be trusted with spending money on real plants that die, this artificial eucalyptus will be a far more economical choice. Place on a windowsill or on open shelving for a trendy look.
Nothing screams 'expensive kitchen' more than making a guest a coffee in a dedicated set-up with all of the gear. This Nespresso capsule holder will make it easy to grab a pod when you're making your morning coffee and it will sit pride of place next to your machine
With all of these buys coming in under £10, you can either opt for sticking to a tight shopping budget or picking up more than one to truly amp up how expensive your kitchen looks. It's safe to say i'm adding multiple to my basket.
