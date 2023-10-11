Instantly make your kitchen look expensive with these 9 Amazon buys for under £10

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In the era of quiet luxury, there's no question that we're all trying to find ways to achieve that subtle wealth style on a budget. However, with the cost of living crisis meaning that we can't splurge on decor, we've scoured Amazon for the best kitchen products under £10 that will give you a premium look for less.

Amazon's Prime Day deals for the home excel every year, and with only one day left to shop, we recommend you act fast to grab appliances and household essentials at a reduced price.

But if you're simply looking to spruce up your kitchen for £10 (the cost of two takeaway coffees is how we justify it), then take a look at our editor-approved picks. They're guaranteed to give you that polished Instagram-ready look as well as make your life a little bit easier.

(Image credit: Future)

9 products under £10 to make your kitchen look more expensive

From the best kitchen storage ideas that will make the insides of your cupboards look just as stylish as the outside, to all manner of accessories that will make your kitchen look more expensive, you'll want to know about these under-£10 buys.

I live in a rented flat with a very small kitchen myself, and I write about kitchens for a living - so it's safe to say I'm well versed in finding the most practical and trendy items to make my cooking space look a little bit (okay, a lot) prettier. It's not just about finding the most stylish products that will make a kitchen look more expensive, it's also about ensuring they're practical and durable. After all, it's only a good deal if it actually works.

With that in mind, rest assured that these Amazon buys under £10 will be making their way into my very own cooking space to make it look significantly more premium.

Yetaha 10pcs Cabinet Cup Pull Handle £7.99 at Amazon If there's one thing that ultra-chic and premium kitchens have in common - it's brass cup handles. This set of 10 makes them approximately 79p per handle and they look undeniably classy. You can't go wrong. EDHAS Rotating Spice Condiment Holder £8.99 at Amazon This choice comes with our Editor, Heather Young's, seal of approval, and it features in her very own stunning kitchen. Lazy Susans are crucial for making it easier to access seasonings or fridge essentials, and the wooden style of this option means you'll be happy to have it on display. Lesfit Kitchen Utensil Hanging Rack Rail £7.19 at Amazon The sneak peek into the Beckham's kitchen left us yearning for hanging pot storage that not only makes it super easy to grab what you need, but it also acts as a design feature. A hanging rack for utensils is an affordable way to get the look, and we'll bet you have the perfect spot to place it. Talented Kitchen 140 Spice Jar Labels £6.49 at Amazon An organised pantry is one of the biggest markers of a premium kitchen. And for just £6, you can make your spice jars look Pinterest ready. This set includes 140 labels all in a chic black and white design. Gewtur Kitchen Roll Paper Holder £8.79 at Amazon Made of rust-proof stainless steel, this self-adhesive kitchen roll holder will streamline your worktops. Instead of keeping clutter on the counter, make use of the space under a cabinet by attaching this holder. It comes in 5 different colours too, so you can match it to the hardware in your kitchen. hmaimas 500ml Amber Glass Spray Bottles £7.19 at Amazon Your cleaning routine is about to get a makeover. Decanting your products into amber glass spray bottles will make your products look instantly stylish, especially when decorated with labels. Plus, you can easily top up with large refillable quantities of product, which is more eco-friendly. OFFIDIX Mini Plastic Eucalyptus £9.19 at Amazon No expensive kitchen is complete without a plant. But if, like me, you can't be trusted with spending money on real plants that die, this artificial eucalyptus will be a far more economical choice. Place on a windowsill or on open shelving for a trendy look. Coffee Capsules Holder £6.95 at Amazon Nothing screams 'expensive kitchen' more than making a guest a coffee in a dedicated set-up with all of the gear. This Nespresso capsule holder will make it easy to grab a pod when you're making your morning coffee and it will sit pride of place next to your machine 32nd Glass Food Storage Jar £9.99 at Amazon Khloe Kardashian inspired the internet with her neatly stacked Oreo glass jars, and we can't help wanting to use them to store all of our essentials. Whether it's pasta, rice or sweet treats, it's a classy and eco-friendly kitchen storage solution.

With all of these buys coming in under £10, you can either opt for sticking to a tight shopping budget or picking up more than one to truly amp up how expensive your kitchen looks. It's safe to say i'm adding multiple to my basket.