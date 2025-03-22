The 4 best on-trend colours for a small kitchen – compact spaces don't have to sacrifice style

If you assume the latest trending colours aren't for you if you are working with a small kitchen, you can think again. Small kitchens are very common in UK kitchens and they deserve a dose of style as much as larger spaces do with the best on-trend colours for small kitchens.

Small kitchen paint colours don't need to be restricted by classic shades that focus purely on making the space look bigger. If you have a bit of wall or a couple of cabinets, you have enough space to add some personality with colour.

I've always got my eyes peeled for the latest kitchen colour trends, but I also know how important choosing the right kitchen colour scheme is. So, I've asked kitchen experts exactly which on-trend shades will work well in a small kitchen to help expand the sense of space. Here's what they recommended.

1. Earthy greens

Earthy tones have been cropping up in every interiors trend report for 2025 and it's safe to say we're glad to see them gaining in popularity. We've officially waved goodbye to drab, colourless kitchens and instead, welcomed warm olive shades with open arms.

'When it comes to small kitchens, a single colour trend I’m loving right now is the use of rich, earthy greens. Shades like olive, sage, or forest green work beautifully in compact spaces because they bring a sense of depth without overwhelming the room,' explains Carina Raymond, interior designer and founder of Studio Raymond.

Green is also incredibly versatile as it acts as a sophisticated neutral that pairs effortlessly with warm wood tones, brass accents, and natural stone, giving the space a timeless and elegant feel.'

2. Pastel blue

While the current trends are more focussed around down to earth greens and browns, blue certainly still has a place within a kitchen.

Instead of choosing a statement blue, like navy, lean into muted pastel tones that create a lighter environment. Small kitchens are often cursed with getting limited natural light, so embracing sky-blue kitchen ideas will add a slice of joy to your daily routine.

3. Blush pink

In previous years it might have been a lot more understandable to shy away from colours such as pink for a kitchen or living space. However, in 2025, blush pink is one of the most stylish shades you could choose and will have you looking at pink kitchen ideas in a new light.

Pink has been growing in popularity and has almost become a new kind of neutral thanks to how easy it is to style with other colours like blue and red, or with bright white features. Blush pink is especially well placed in a small kitchen if you're a lover of colour as it revitalises a space without overwhelming it.

4. Warm neutrals

Perhaps the most obvious choice for a small space, sticking with a neutral is often seen as the 'safe choice'. However, off-white shades and cream kitchen ideas are by no means boring, especially when you use a colour with tonnes of depth like Farrow & Ball's 'Skimming Stone' in the kitchen.

Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport, echoes this trend, 'In 2025, warm neutrals like taupe and cashmere are among the best choices for small kitchens in the UK, offering a timeless yet contemporary aesthetic. Unlike cooler greys or whites, taupe and cashmere have subtle undertones that bring depth and sophistication without overwhelming the space.'

'To enhance this look, we recommend pairing these shades with brushed brass or antique bronze hardware, which adds a touch of elegance and warmth,' he adds.

Will you be trying any of these on-trend colours in your small kitchen?