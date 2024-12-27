Burgundy kitchens are set to be a big trend for 2025 - take inspiration from these 6 ways to use the rich shade

The kitchen is the heart of the home - a hub where the whole family gather to cook, dine and socialise, so making it feel as cosy as possible is key to making it a pleasant spot to spend time in. The easiest way to do this is through colour - and the latest warm and inviting shade to choose has to be burgundy.

Burgundy kitchens have been popping up more and more this year and although it might feel like a statement kitchen colour scheme, it's actually an effortless shade to integrate. Less bold than red and slightly warmer than purple, burgundy will add a stylish touch to a kitchen without it being too 'out-there'.

'Burgundy is the shade of the moment across all areas of life and we’re seeing it become a firm favourite in the kitchen. Burgundy creates a serene, sophisticated atmosphere, perfect for cooking and hosting in the kitchen. Consider colour drenching your walls and cabinet with burgundy, or if you’d prefer to incorporate it more gradually, explore the range of burgundy utensils and cooking accessories,' explains Matt Siberry, head of home at Pinterest UK.

1. Focus on the walls

(Image credit: Earthborn)

If you're unsure about committing to burgundy kitchen cabinets, then starting small by painting the walls in a rich dark hue will allow you to try out the trend.

Paint ideas are also a more affordable way to update your kitchen - kitchen cabinets are a huge investment so opting for a neutral shade is often a smart choice. Instead, updating your wall colours as trends change will have a huge impact on your space, turning it into a cosy haven that is bang on trend.

2. Make an island the focal point

(Image credit: Harvey Jones)

Kitchen islands are the perfect place to experiment with colour. Situated in the middle of the room, choosing a dark and warming colour for an island will make it the focal point of the space - ideal for persuading friends and family to gather around.

Burgundy is also easy to pair with other shades, so you can create a dual-toned kitchen scheme that suits your particular taste.

'If you have a kitchen island, paint it in Purple 03. Because burgundy purple is an incredibly anchoring colour, it's a great choice for a kitchen island. It will add depth to your space without overwhelming it,' explains Tash Bradley, director of interior design at Lick.

'For something more contemporary, pair Purple 03 with stainless steel, wood and fresh blue accents. Blue and purple is a great colour combination and will be huge next year. The 'Blue Salt' Kitchen Aid mixer and burgundy is a dream combination.'

3. Pair with other stand-out shades

(Image credit: Magnet)

If you're feeling even braver, why not combine three or more colours in your kitchen design?

Interior designer, Sophie Robinson, combined burgundy with a subtle blush pink shade and a bright sunny yellow to add dimension to her Magnet kitchen. The trick is to choose colours that opposite on the colour wheel, but link two of the shades (the burgundy and pink) that have similar undertones.

4. Let burgundy tiles take off

(Image credit: GRT Architects/Nicole Franzen)

A kitchen has to be as practical as it is pretty, so wipe-clean surfaces will be your best friend. Kitchen tile ideas allow you to get creative with colour and pattern while ensuring your backsplash, worktops and even a kitchen island are protected from cooking spills.

There's so much flexibility with how many tiles you include in a kitchen design too - either keep burgundy confined to a statement backsplash or create a Meditteranean-inspired tiled island, as seen above.

'Burgundy is an emerging standout kitchen trend, bringing a touch of warmth and depth to the space, with its earthy tones complementing both modern and traditional kitchens. Opt for Zellige-style burgundy wall tiles for kitchen splashbacks with an artisanal handmade feel or choose burgundy marble flooring for an elegant and unique look,' explains Isabel Fernandez, marketing director at Quorn Stone.

5. Feature on furniture

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

A simple way to bring colour into an open-plan kitchen is through furniture. It's less of a commitment than coloured cabinetry and you can even get crafty by repainting furniture you already own.

Whether it's a kitchen dining table or bar stools that add a pop of colour to your space, experimenting with burgundy paint on furniture will add rich tones to a cooking space.

6. Combine with antique-inspired touches

(Image credit: Higham Furniture)

Wondering how to style burgundy in a way that feels premium and grown-up? Antique-inspired fittings will be the perfect touch.

From brushed brass cup handles to white stone surfaces, these touches will take burgundy kitchen cabinetry to the next level, making it look effortlessly high-end.

'Lean into Purple 03's luxurious feel and pair it with brass cabinet fittings. The golden tones of the brass will draw out the warm yellow tones in the Purple, creating a lovely traditional feel and a sense of luxury,' adds Tash from Lick.

Are you tempted to try this sumptuous shade?