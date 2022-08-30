IKEA is launching a sustainability-inspired kitchenware range full of autumn colours

If you’re someone who likes to match your home decor to the seasons, you’ll likely be delighted to hear about the cosy new IKEA KRÖSAMOS kitchen collection set to launch just in time for autumn.

The kitchenware range from the Swedish retailer features everything you could possibly need to update your kitchen ideas for the colder months; including jars, bowls, plates and decor items. 

The rustic KRÖSAMOS collection (opens in new tab) very much takes its inspiration from the moody, dark tones of autumn, with plenty of reds, dark woods and purples. However, it isn't just the beautiful hues that have caught our eye, the new range has a particular purpose to encourage families to eat more thoughtfully.

IKEA Krosamos collection on a rustic wooden table

(Image credit: IKEA)

The seasonal collection has, according to IKEA, a focus on sustainability, and its aim is to encourage customers to embrace local food sourcing.

The brand says, 'Aiming to help families to make smarter, sustainable and healthier choices, Krösamos encourages you to harvest and take care of the food that grows close by.

'Whether from your garden, balcony, local farmers’ market or foraging in the woods, this collection will help to bring joy to seasonal preserving or cooking, encouraging new rituals and habits.'

As such, many of the items in the new range are created to help you make the most of local produce. IKEA encourages you to use their strainer and funnel set, for example, to make and store vinaigrette and juices.

They also suggest creating tea blends, oil infusions, and herbal mixtures with the set (their jars would make for a great way to store these) – either to enjoy yourself, or to gift your loved ones.

Design-wise though, what can you expect from this new IKEA collection?

Three items from the IKEA Krosamos collection, including three mason jars, a decanter and a black jar

(Image credit: IKEA)

Specifically, fans can look forward autumnal-coloured mason jars, matte black bowls, leafy purple decor and dark wooden serving platters. Both practical and aesthetically pleasing, the items in the KRÖSAMOS range will work in almost any space, whether you have a country kitchen or a modern kitchen.

We also adore the fun patterned tea towels in varying shades of brown, the black jars with cork lids, and the glass bottles which are perfect for storing your favourite autumn beverages. 

It's all super affordable too, with prices starting at £3 for a place mat, and up to £7 for a funky, polka-dot apron. 

The KRÖSAMOS collection from IKEA launches on 1st September – just in time for the arrival of autumn – and you can shop it online or in-store. 

