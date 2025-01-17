The 5 impractical kitchens to avoid for a more hardworking cooking space in 2025, according to experts

We're all for trying out the latest and greatest kitchen trends, but in a space that is designed to be long-lasting in terms of both style and functionality, it's crucial to be optimistically cautious about which trends to try.

The best kitchen ideas are those that are as pretty as they are practical. But on the other side of that are impractical kitchen trends that might be beautiful to look at, but will make your daily life in a busy space all the more difficult.

A kitchen is a huge investment so it's important to make the right choices for your home. This is why we've spoken to kitchen design experts to find out which kitchen trends are more style over substance in 2025.

1. Open shelving

(Image credit: Cast London/Perrin & Rowe)

Open shelving has really taken off in kitchens in the last year, and it's set to continue. While we can't get enough of this trend that allows you to add a touch of personalisation to a practical space, we also recognise that it isn't the most functional.

Displaying trinkets is always fun, but dusting is certainly less than enjoyable.

'There is a growing trend in homeowners requesting open shelving, often instead of wall cabinets. While they can look stylish and beautiful, especially when styled and with limited items on them, choosing this option often means you lose vital storage,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport.

'There are also things like cleaning to consider, with dust settling on items much quicker, especially if they aren’t used on a regular basis. There is no denying this design feature looks the part though, and in the right home can be a great option but not one we’d recommend for a typical and busy family kitchen…or certainly not on any large scale!'

2. Matte black

(Image credit: Future/PHOTOWORLD)

If you're looking for a modern kitchen idea, including matte black in a design feels like a no-brainer. While it's a fast way to contemporise your kitchen, it's not forgiving when it comes to fingerprints.

If your kitchen serves aesthetic purposes more than it does practical ones, matte black cupboards or handles could still work for you. However, in a busy family home with grubby fingers roaming at cupboard height, you may want to opt for a lighter shade that disguises marks.

To touch on the trend, bring in matte black accessories, such as vases and plant pots, that are safe from fingerprints.

3. Marble surfaces

(Image credit: Davonport)

We can't get enough of marble worktops (and splashbacks) in kitchens, but we would be lying if we said we weren't simultaneously scared of this high-end material.

'White surfaces are notorious for showing every speck of dirt, smudge, or stain. Countertops, especially in materials like marble or quartz, may show coffee spills or scratches more prominently,' explains Chris Dance, showroom manager at InHouse Inspired Room Design, a subsidiary of Schüller.

While it can be impractical, marble is also super luxurious and beautiful. If you're okay with being ultra-careful to not leave hot pans on the counter, and reseal it regularly, it could still be worth it.

4. Light-toned flooring

(Image credit: Quorn Stone)

We recently wrote about how light-toned, natural stone flooring is set to replace herringbone flooring in kitchens. And while we stand by that viewpoint, it might be a trend to steer clear of if you have a busy home with children and pets.

Light stone kitchen flooring will expand a cooking space from the floor up, but it will also enhance the appearance of dirt and grime. If you have a lot of pets that are prone to getting muddy, or live a very outdoorsy lifestyle, it might be best to go for a darker stone or one that has a darker grain running through it, to disguise any muck.

5. All-white colour schemes

(Image credit: Future/Nathalie Priem)

All-white kitchens have always been in fashion. If you want to enhance a small kitchen or even just add light to a larger space, you can't go wrong with a white colour scheme. But what about when it comes to practicality? It might not be the wisest choice.

'Despite looking seamless and beautiful, white kitchens can come at a significant upkeep cost. White surfaces tend to show every smudge, stain, and spill, requiring constant cleaning to maintain their pristine look. For those with young children or a busy household, an all-white kitchen can quickly turn into a source of frustration,' explains Nadine Chadwick, head of marketing at Nolte Kitchens UK.

'Homeowners can consider adding pops of colour or materials that are easier to clean, such as textured tiles, darker countertops or anti-fingerprint cabinetry, to balance better beauty with functionality.'

Practicality is crucial to consider when you're designing a kitchen, but it's also relative to your lifestyle and home. While some of these trends might not be functional for one person, they might be another's treasure.