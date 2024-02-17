Blush pink is the ‘it’ colour perfect for small kitchens – Euphoria’s Maude Apatow just showed us how to do it

In the last few years, neutral, safe and (let’s face it) somewhat boring colours took over our kitchens. White, grey, cream and at times black have been reigning the kitchen category for far too long. This is why people are starting to rebel by opting for original and fun kitchen colours with blush pink taking the crown as the new kitchen ‘it’ colour. Actress Maude Apatow is leading the pink kitchen trend.

The Euphoria star and daughter of actress Leslie Mann and film director Judd Apatow recently took to Instagram to post snaps of her New York flat shot by Architectural Digest. And people (us included) instantly fell in love with Maude’s petite yet beautiful pink kitchen, showing that this soft, blush shade is the perfect small kitchen colour scheme.

But she’s not the only one championing this kitchen colour trend. Here's why our kitchen experts are also fully on board with pink kitchens, and their top tips on how to nail the trend.

(Image credit: Smile Kitchens)

The pink kitchen trend

We shouldn’t be surprised that blush pink kitchens are having a moment since the Dulux colour of the year for 2024 is ‘Sweet Embrace’ which is exactly this soft shade of pink – and it has made its way into every room of the house, especially the kitchen.

‘More than ever before, homeowners are wanting to express individuality and have fun with bolder colours in the kitchen as a way of personalising their homes,’ says Sinead Trainor, kitchen category manager at LochAnna Kitchens. ‘A generational shift leading to bolder interiors is driven by millennials, meaning we will continue to see a move away from the traditional grey, white and muted tone kitchens that have dominated interiors until recently.’

A post shared by Maude Apatow (@maudeapatow) A photo posted by on

In her interview with Architectural Digest, Maude Apatow expressed her love for pink, which can actually be seen throughout her home, and how she finds this particular chosen shade calming, relaxing and easy on the eyes. And that’s one of the main reasons why this kitchen trend is so beneficial.

Why should you get a pink kitchen?

‘In colour psychology, pink is said to have a calming effect, is often a sign of hope and evokes a warm and comforting feeling when used in decorating,’ explains Dawn Filkins, head of creative at Smile Kitchens.

Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport, continues, ‘What many people don’t realise is that pink can be used as a neutral shade, replacing white or beiges. Compared to white, pink’s subtle hue softens the overall look of a space, making it feel warm and inviting.’

Apart from this pink kitchen idea acting as a neutral, blush pink also has a timeless quality that is set to stand the test of time.

(Image credit: Davonport)

‘This trending colour is set to continue to dominate both contemporary and traditional kitchen spaces in months to come and for good reason,’ says Jen Nash, Magnet’s head of design. ‘Pink helps to make a subtle design statement without being too striking, offering a timeless yet chic appeal.’

And going for pink is the perfect small kitchen idea as demonstrated by Maude’s small-scale kitchen space.

‘Beautiful blush tones provide a wonderful softness in kitchens and can be used in small and large spaces alike,’ confirms Melissa Klink, creative director at Harvey Jones.

(Image credit: Magnet)

How to do a pink kitchen best?

If you’re working with a kitchen on the smaller side, then you might want to be more strategic with the use of colour as suggested by Richard of Davonport. ‘If you don’t have a large space to play with, contrast pink with other shades such as greens and greys for added depth and contrast.’

But this is something you can do whether your kitchen is small or large, whether you’re struggling to commit to an all-pink kitchen or just want to play around with multiple colours.

‘You can also combine pinks with other colours to soften the impact and create a two-toned kitchen, giving homeowners the chance to experiment with colour without the full commitment,’ Dawn from Smile Kitchens says.

(Image credit: Magnet)

Among the recommended colours to pair with pink are white, grey, burgundy, red and green.

‘We love pairing pink shades in a monochromatic scheme with accents like deep burgundy and rich brick red. Pinks also work wonderfully with greens, whether in the design of the space or views out into the garden,’ Melissa at Harvey Jones advises.

Jen from Magnet adds, ‘Pair pink cabinetry with timber to create a harmonious palette or with fresh pastels and greens for a nature-enthused or updated French cottage look.’

(Image credit: Magnet)

In terms of worktops and backsplashes, white marble or quartz are among the most loved pairings with pink cabinetry as also seen in Maude Apatow’s kitchen. ‘Opting for white marble or quartz worktops is the perfect combination with pink, for a clean and contemporary look,’ Jen says.

(Image credit: Harvey Jones / Swoon)

And just like the American actress opted for an unlacquered brass tap and hardware, similar to the Jenna Lyons’ bathroom hack, experts recommend the same finish to make a pink kitchen feel comforting. ‘Choose brass hardware to create an especially warm feel, or black handles for a more industrial look,’ Melissa concludes.

One thing is for sure – boring kitchens no more.