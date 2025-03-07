I struggled for years to find a good way to store my KitchenAid stand mixer attachments until I found this £8 buy
It's a very simple fix
My stand mixer isn't my most used appliance, but it might be the one I enjoy getting out of its storage place the most, especially if it means that cake is on the cards.
Despite that, I've had one long-running problem when using it for years: where and how to store my attachments when it's not in use.
I know that it's a small price to pay to own one of the best stand mixers, but it was a problem nonetheless. Until I discovered a cheap and cheerful hook system for under £10 that keeps everything as neat and tidy like I've always wanted. Here's how it works.
This simple-fix hook set can attach to underneath your kitchen cabinets or within a cupboard, providing sleek storage for your KitchenAid accessories.
Though I know there's a way to organise most things in a small kitchen like mine, my stand mixer attachments have been rattling around in a very unsatisfactory way for a long time now.
I've been storing them within the bowl of my KitchenAid which sits on open shelving, but this created a problem every time I wanted to use my mixer with just one of the attachments. It mostly led to me to emptying out the rest of them messily onto a nearby table.
Plus, as my KitchenAid attachments (which are the perfect present for Bake Off fans, by the way) are the polished aluminium type, I want to keep them in good nick for as long as possible as there's no layer underneath if they break.
So, when I came across this hook system on Amazon, the very positive user reviews gave me heart to give them a go – as one user said I hoped it would provide 'at last somewhere to put them when not in use'.
The thing I liked most about the hooks when they arrived is that they are renter-friendly too. You can drill them in, but they also come with a sticky backing, so that you're able to remove them when you move out easily.
A quick installation process (which took me about 2 minutes) later and my big KitchenAid quibble was solved!
If you've had the same headache, I can't recommend this cheap and cheerful fix more.
Are there any little lifesavers you rely on to organise your kitchen?
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
