I struggled for years to find a good way to store my KitchenAid stand mixer attachments until I found this £8 buy

It's a very simple fix

My stand mixer isn't my most used appliance, but it might be the one I enjoy getting out of its storage place the most, especially if it means that cake is on the cards.

Despite that, I've had one long-running problem when using it for years: where and how to store my attachments when it's not in use.

I know that it's a small price to pay to own one of the best stand mixers, but it was a problem nonetheless. Until I discovered a cheap and cheerful hook system for under £10 that keeps everything as neat and tidy like I've always wanted. Here's how it works.

Pqpo Stand Mixer Attachment Holders Compatible With Kitchen Aid Mixer Accessories (white)
Pqpo Stand Mixer Attachment Holders Compatible With Kitchen Aid Mixer Accessories (white)

This simple-fix hook set can attach to underneath your kitchen cabinets or within a cupboard, providing sleek storage for your KitchenAid accessories.

Though I know there's a way to organise most things in a small kitchen like mine, my stand mixer attachments have been rattling around in a very unsatisfactory way for a long time now.

I've been storing them within the bowl of my KitchenAid which sits on open shelving, but this created a problem every time I wanted to use my mixer with just one of the attachments. It mostly led to me to emptying out the rest of them messily onto a nearby table.

Plus, as my KitchenAid attachments (which are the perfect present for Bake Off fans, by the way) are the polished aluminium type, I want to keep them in good nick for as long as possible as there's no layer underneath if they break.

testing a kitchenaid storage hook product
So, when I came across this hook system on Amazon, the very positive user reviews gave me heart to give them a go – as one user said I hoped it would provide 'at last somewhere to put them when not in use'.

The thing I liked most about the hooks when they arrived is that they are renter-friendly too. You can drill them in, but they also come with a sticky backing, so that you're able to remove them when you move out easily.

A quick installation process (which took me about 2 minutes) later and my big KitchenAid quibble was solved!

If you've had the same headache, I can't recommend this cheap and cheerful fix more.

Are there any little lifesavers you rely on to organise your kitchen?

