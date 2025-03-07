I struggled for years to find a good way to store my KitchenAid stand mixer attachments until I found this £8 buy

My stand mixer isn't my most used appliance, but it might be the one I enjoy getting out of its storage place the most, especially if it means that cake is on the cards.

Despite that, I've had one long-running problem when using it for years: where and how to store my attachments when it's not in use.

I know that it's a small price to pay to own one of the best stand mixers, but it was a problem nonetheless. Until I discovered a cheap and cheerful hook system for under £10 that keeps everything as neat and tidy like I've always wanted. Here's how it works.

Though I know there's a way to organise most things in a small kitchen like mine, my stand mixer attachments have been rattling around in a very unsatisfactory way for a long time now.

I've been storing them within the bowl of my KitchenAid which sits on open shelving, but this created a problem every time I wanted to use my mixer with just one of the attachments. It mostly led to me to emptying out the rest of them messily onto a nearby table.

Plus, as my KitchenAid attachments (which are the perfect present for Bake Off fans, by the way) are the polished aluminium type, I want to keep them in good nick for as long as possible as there's no layer underneath if they break.

So, when I came across this hook system on Amazon, the very positive user reviews gave me heart to give them a go – as one user said I hoped it would provide 'at last somewhere to put them when not in use'.

The thing I liked most about the hooks when they arrived is that they are renter-friendly too. You can drill them in, but they also come with a sticky backing, so that you're able to remove them when you move out easily.

A quick installation process (which took me about 2 minutes) later and my big KitchenAid quibble was solved!

If you've had the same headache, I can't recommend this cheap and cheerful fix more.

Are there any little lifesavers you rely on to organise your kitchen?