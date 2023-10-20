KitchenAid is taking on Le Creuset with a modern spin on the cast iron dish – and the colours are stunning

KitchenAid's new cast iron collection might be yet another launch to rival the cult Le Creuset classics, and we can't help but be enchanted entirely by its range of gorgeous colours. Not to mention, it's a more affordable alternative to the iconic French retailer's cast iron dishes.

When we think of the best cast iron cookware on the market, admittedly, KitchenAid might not be what immediately comes to mind. More often than not, we associate KitchenAid with the best stand mixers (and rightfully so).

However, the kitchen appliance retailer is switching things up with its latest release and we need to talk about it.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

KitchenAid cast iron collection

The new KitchenAid cast iron collection claims to be the perfect combination of durability, style, and performance. The dishes are made of high-quality enamelled cast iron, a material famous for its ability to maintain and hold heat extremely well.

The cast iron range is versatile and easy to use; perfect for searing, browning, frying, slow cooking, and long-simmering. The pots will be suitable for all cooking hobs (induction included, you'd be happy to know) and are oven-safe up to 260 degrees Celsius.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

KitchenAid's new cast iron collection is available in three sizes:

Covered Round Casserole 22cm (3.3L), £160

Covered Round Casserole 26cm (5.2L), £200

Covered Oval Casserole 30cm (5.6L), £220

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

The KitchenAid cast iron cookware is pretty much an all-in-one pot for everything you may need and given its stunning range of colours – Empire Red, Onyx Black, Almond Cream – they're sure to complement any kitchen colour scheme.

And if you're an enjoyer of all things pastel within your shabby chic cooking space, the Covered Round Casserole 22cm and 26cm will also be available exclusively in Pistachio and Dried Rose.

And if we're talking comparisons, the 22cm version of this cast iron dish is £39 cheaper than the cult Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Casserole dish, so you can consider this a more affordable alternative (although it is still on the spennier side, mind you).

Designed to perform and last a lifetime, it features elegant details such as a stainless-steel 'KitchenAid since 1919' lid knob, it also features ergonomic handles for a secure grip and easy transportation from the kitchen to the table.

KitchenAid's cast iron range is naturally PFAS-free, metal utensil safe for intensive daily use. Even better yet, when it's time to clean up, the collection is easy to clean thanks to the enamel interior and exterior.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

KitchenAid's cast iron collection will be available to shop at the end of October to early November. We think its release is right on time for festive hosting and Christmas tablescapes.

We don't have specifics as of yet, but once we do, you'll be the first to know.