Le Creuset's new colourway is the perfect autumnal green - is it the next big 'it' colour?

The green colour trend has been hard to escape this summer, but Le Creuset has somehow managed to breathe new life into it with its new cookware colour way for Autumn - thyme.

Le Creuset produces some of the best cast iron pans in the world, the pans work hard but look good too. Every year they release a number of new colourways in their iconic cookware which nearly always predicts the emerging kitchen colour trends for the coming season. So if you thought green was on its way out, think again and get ready to embrace this richer hue.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

Le Crueset's colourway Thyme is a sumptuous, smoky green shade inspired by the outdoors. It is reminiscent of the olive green paint trend but with a richer and moodier vibe perfect for autumn. The fact that it looks just like the rich greens found in the vegetable patch isn't a coincidence, as Le Creuset has created the 'thyme' colour as a tribute to the joy of cooking with ingredients grown close to home.

It is intended as an homage to a fresh, seasonal way of cooking, which means the Thyme casserole dish is simply awaiting a vibrant pumpkin or butternut squash stew. However, the collection isn't only available in iconic cast iron cookware; it also comes in ramekins, spoon rests, and mugs.

What colours to pair with Thyme

I'm almost tempted to say that the Thyme colourway could steal the limelight away from Le Creuset's other Autumnal star cookware - the pumpkin cast iron casserole dish. In fact, Thyme has been included in the Halloween collection round-up on the website as it perfectly complements the classic volcanic colourway.

If you already have Le Creuset cookware, the brand recommends pairing it with White for a serene ambience or contrasting it with bold blues and reds like Rhone and Chambray for a more dynamic feel.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

However, if you're wondering how it will work with your existing kitchen colour schemes, these are the colours it will effortlessly complement:

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Butter yellow - If you have a rich buttery yellow on your kitchen cabinets, the smoky green of Thyme will act as a grounding colour when displayed on countertops or the hob.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

Slate grey - Pair Thyme with a modern dark grey kitchen for a moody and contemporary feel.

White - White kitchen ideas can often feel flat so introducing a shade like this smoky green will turn your cookware into a focal point.

Dusty pink - While you could be bold with fiery orange and red, a dusty pink or peach shade will contrast beautifully with the Thyme colour cookware. Consider introducing small touches such as the spoon rest or mugs as lovely accents of colour.

The collection willbe available to shop online and in store at Le Crueset and John Lewis. These are the pieces we'll be snapping up.