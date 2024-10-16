Nespresso's advent calendar is here and ready to keep you caffeinated all December long - I had a sneak peek at what's inside

You get 24 Vertuo pods to gift to a coffee lover this Christmas

Nespresso Advent Calendar
(Image credit: Nespresso)
By
published

Nespresso's Vertuo advent calendar for 2024 is here and if you're looking for one of the best advent calendars for adults with products you're actually going to use (no shade to the beauty offerings out there), this one should be very high on your list.

As owners of the best pod coffee machines will know, Nespresso pods are pretty ubiquitous, and this calendar is packed full of limited-edition festive coffee from the brand for you to enjoy. You can pick one up with pods that are compatible with the original machines (for £38) or Vertuo machines (from £42).

I got hold of this calendar, which has been co-created with renowned chef Jean Imbert, to have a peek inside and see what you get for your money. Here's a sneak peek.

Nespresso pod calendar

Nespresso Vertuo Advent Calendar

Last years calendars sold out before the 1st of December, so if you're a fan of this year's version, you'll need to be quick about it.

Nespresso original advent calendar
Nespresso Original Advent Calendar

If you're still using the OG Nespresso pods, then there's a version of this calendar for you too!

Nespresso Advent Calendar

As well as being co-created by Jean Imbert, this year's calendar is part of a partnership with luxury hotel brand Belmond, something you can tell from the calendar's festive travel theme. The packaging shows off a gilded train spread across all four sides, with carriage windows that open up to reveal your festive pods.

My first impression when this calendar landed on my desk at the office was that I really love how it looked, with a design that rivals much more expensive picks from The White Company and Anthropologie.

The Vertuo Line version of this calendar comes in a burnt orange shade, while the Original Line has a navy colourway.

There are 23 smaller doors, each of which have a festive pod behind it. After taking a peak behind two of the doors early, I found a peanut and roasted sesame flavour and an Altissio, an espresso pod.

Nespresso pod advent calendar

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sara Hesikova)

The last door is much bigger and contains (spoiler alert!) a festive Nespresso mug for you to enjoy all your new coffees in. For the Nespresso owner in your life this Christmas, we think this makes a great festive gift!

Molly Cleary
Kitchen Appliances Editor

Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and an all-around baking and cooking enthusiast. She joined the team in September 2022 as an Ecommerce Editor after working across Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc. She's been reviewing products for 4 years and now specialises in weighing up kitchen essentials' pros and cons, from air fryers to bean-to-cup coffee machines.

She's always been a keen reader, so after graduating from the University of Exeter in 2020 she was thrilled to find a way to write as a full-time job. Nowadays, she spends her days at home or the Ideal Home test facility trying out new kitchen innovations to see if they’re worth a space on your worktop. Her most beloved and hard-working appliance is her Sage coffee machine though she also takes the title of Ideal Home’s in-house air fryer expert after writing about them religiously over the past few years.

When she's not thinking or writing about kitchen appliances, she loves getting around London exploring new places, going for a dip at the Ladies’ Pond and consuming every bit of pop culture she can get her hands on.

