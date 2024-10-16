Nespresso's advent calendar is here and ready to keep you caffeinated all December long - I had a sneak peek at what's inside
You get 24 Vertuo pods to gift to a coffee lover this Christmas
Nespresso's Vertuo advent calendar for 2024 is here and if you're looking for one of the best advent calendars for adults with products you're actually going to use (no shade to the beauty offerings out there), this one should be very high on your list.
As owners of the best pod coffee machines will know, Nespresso pods are pretty ubiquitous, and this calendar is packed full of limited-edition festive coffee from the brand for you to enjoy. You can pick one up with pods that are compatible with the original machines (for £38) or Vertuo machines (from £42).
I got hold of this calendar, which has been co-created with renowned chef Jean Imbert, to have a peek inside and see what you get for your money. Here's a sneak peek.
Last years calendars sold out before the 1st of December, so if you're a fan of this year's version, you'll need to be quick about it.
Nespresso Advent Calendar
As well as being co-created by Jean Imbert, this year's calendar is part of a partnership with luxury hotel brand Belmond, something you can tell from the calendar's festive travel theme. The packaging shows off a gilded train spread across all four sides, with carriage windows that open up to reveal your festive pods.
My first impression when this calendar landed on my desk at the office was that I really love how it looked, with a design that rivals much more expensive picks from The White Company and Anthropologie.
The Vertuo Line version of this calendar comes in a burnt orange shade, while the Original Line has a navy colourway.
There are 23 smaller doors, each of which have a festive pod behind it. After taking a peak behind two of the doors early, I found a peanut and roasted sesame flavour and an Altissio, an espresso pod.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
The last door is much bigger and contains (spoiler alert!) a festive Nespresso mug for you to enjoy all your new coffees in. For the Nespresso owner in your life this Christmas, we think this makes a great festive gift!
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and an all-around baking and cooking enthusiast. She joined the team in September 2022 as an Ecommerce Editor after working across Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc. She's been reviewing products for 4 years and now specialises in weighing up kitchen essentials' pros and cons, from air fryers to bean-to-cup coffee machines.
She's always been a keen reader, so after graduating from the University of Exeter in 2020 she was thrilled to find a way to write as a full-time job. Nowadays, she spends her days at home or the Ideal Home test facility trying out new kitchen innovations to see if they’re worth a space on your worktop. Her most beloved and hard-working appliance is her Sage coffee machine though she also takes the title of Ideal Home’s in-house air fryer expert after writing about them religiously over the past few years.
When she's not thinking or writing about kitchen appliances, she loves getting around London exploring new places, going for a dip at the Ladies’ Pond and consuming every bit of pop culture she can get her hands on.
-
House prices rise again for six straight months - Financial experts explain what it means for you
Could the increase of house prices actually be good news for buyers?
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Is carpet on stairs a good idea? Flooring experts explain the pros and cons to help you decide
The things to consider before planning your staircase flooring
By Ellis Cochrane
-
Should I turn off a heat pump at night? No, and experts explain why the slow and low method will help you save on your energy bills
To turn off or keep on… that is the question
By Lauren Bradbury
-
We got a sneak peek at Sage's newest coffee machine - it's their easiest to use yet for a barista-level cuppa at home
With this machine, Sage claim you can get barista-level results with almost no effort
By Molly Cleary
-
How many lights should there be in a kitchen? Design pros reveal the golden number for a well-lit cooking space
It can be hard to get the lighting of this all-important space spot on - these tips will make it simple
By Natasha Brinsmead
-
Vitamix vs Nutribullet - what are the stand-out differences between these two huge blender brands?
For soups, smoothies and more, there can only be one winner
By Helen McCue
-
6 on-trend kitchen wall lighting ideas to illuminate every corner of a cooking space
Don't leave your walls bare - kitchen wall lighting will complete a room
By Holly Cockburn
-
Why is my fridge wet inside? 5 reasons why you have condensation in your fridge - and what you can do about it
Dry out your fridge in no time
By Lauren Bradbury
-
What is a proving drawer? Kitchen experts explain whether you really need one - even if you're not a star baker
This nice-to-have piece of kitchen tech will have you winning Bread Week from the comfort of your own home
By Holly Cockburn
-
These are the 4 things you need to make your slow cooker an even bigger time saver this winter, according to batch cookers
To make the most convenient appliance out there even better
By Molly Cleary
-
This Ninja knife block has over 1000 5-star Amazon reviews - and promises that you'll never have to deal with a blunt knife again
Not only does this block provide you with cutting power, but it has a built-in sharpener too
By Molly Cleary