Nespresso's advent calendar is here and ready to keep you caffeinated all December long - I had a sneak peek at what's inside

Nespresso's Vertuo advent calendar for 2024 is here and if you're looking for one of the best advent calendars for adults with products you're actually going to use (no shade to the beauty offerings out there), this one should be very high on your list.

As owners of the best pod coffee machines will know, Nespresso pods are pretty ubiquitous, and this calendar is packed full of limited-edition festive coffee from the brand for you to enjoy. You can pick one up with pods that are compatible with the original machines (for £38) or Vertuo machines (from £42).

I got hold of this calendar, which has been co-created with renowned chef Jean Imbert, to have a peek inside and see what you get for your money. Here's a sneak peek.

Nespresso Vertuo Advent Calendar £42.00 at Nespresso Last years calendars sold out before the 1st of December, so if you're a fan of this year's version, you'll need to be quick about it. Nespresso Original Advent Calendar £38.00 at Nespresso If you're still using the OG Nespresso pods, then there's a version of this calendar for you too!

Nespresso Advent Calendar

As well as being co-created by Jean Imbert, this year's calendar is part of a partnership with luxury hotel brand Belmond, something you can tell from the calendar's festive travel theme. The packaging shows off a gilded train spread across all four sides, with carriage windows that open up to reveal your festive pods.

My first impression when this calendar landed on my desk at the office was that I really love how it looked, with a design that rivals much more expensive picks from The White Company and Anthropologie.

The Vertuo Line version of this calendar comes in a burnt orange shade, while the Original Line has a navy colourway.

There are 23 smaller doors, each of which have a festive pod behind it. After taking a peak behind two of the doors early, I found a peanut and roasted sesame flavour and an Altissio, an espresso pod.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sara Hesikova)

The last door is much bigger and contains (spoiler alert!) a festive Nespresso mug for you to enjoy all your new coffees in. For the Nespresso owner in your life this Christmas, we think this makes a great festive gift!