Ninja's newest launch might look identical to the original Dual Zone air fryer, but there's one key difference
And still seriously multi-functional
Ninja has released a 'new' version of its bestselling Dual Zone air fryer with one difference: it has 4 cooking functions, instead of 6. And the good news is, that makes it far cheaper than the original.
This new contender for title of best air fryer, the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer 7.6L AF200UK, is available now from the Ninja website for £149.99.
That's £50 cheaper than the current RRP of the original Ninja Dual Zone, which has been a 5-star favourite here at Ideal Home for years since we tested it in our review. The original has been the barometer we've tested all other dual-zone air fryers against, so we're excited to see Ninja introducing a more affordable option into the mix.
Of course, there has to be a trade-off, so you're sacrificing the dehydrate and bake settings for the lower price, which seems like a fair trade considering how much you'll likely end up using them.
Here's the full low-down on this pared-back release from Ninja.
Ninja's familiar favourite air fryer has been simplified down to just 4 functions, rather than 6.
The great thing about this new release from Ninja is that it makes the Dual Zone far more affordable than its been before. So if you've had it on your wish list for a while or you've always wanted to upgrade but been held back by the cost, then this is likely welcome news.
For your money, you're getting 7.6 litres of cooking space, which is still a lot as far as the best dual zone air fryers go, as well as the features that made the original a sell-out, like the ability to perform two separate functions in the independent drawers.
Ninja has been on a role these last few months with a range of new and exciting launches including the new Ninja crispi, a unique portable air fryer and the viral Ninja slushi which is finally available to pre-order at Currys. But sometimes its the launches that take it back to basics like this new affordable version of the dual-zone that are the best ones.
So if you've been waiting for your chance to pick up this cult kitchen buy, I think now's the perfect time. Will this new look Ninja be gracing your kitchen any time soon?
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
