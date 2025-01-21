Ninja has a brand new portable air fryer — it's wildly different from anything we've ever seen before

Seeing is believing with Ninja's portable glass air fryer

Ninja Kitchen Crispi portable air fryer
(Image credit: Ninja Kitchen)
Molly Cleary
By
published

Ninja's newest product has landed in the UK and could change the way you eat lunch for good.

The Crispi is listed for £179.99 on the Ninja Kitchen UK website and though it's currently sold out, you can join the waitlist for when it's back in stock. In a nutshell, it's a portable glass air fryer that offers handheld air frying for the first time.

With a 3.8 litre capacity, the brand claims it can feed up to 6 people at a time. It also should have space for cooking a small 1.2kg chicken, if you want to take your air fryer out on your next picnic date.

Just from a glance, it's pretty obvious that as far as the best air fryers go, the Crispi is a pretty different beast. Here's our first look at what the Ninja Crispi can do, so that you can decide whether you want to snap it up when it comes back in stock.

Ninja Kitchen Crispi portable air fryer

Ninja CRISPi 4-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer

Is on-the-go air frying the future? Ninja certainly seem to think so with this lightweight, high powered portable product.

What is the Ninja Crispi?

The Crispi is advertised as a 'complete cooking system', which means it's got far more going for it than just acting as a lunchbox, despite appearances.

With your purchase you'll get a PowerPod (which contains the heat element for air frying), a large glass container, a smaller one (with a 1.4 litre capacity) and storage lids.

Ninja Crispi contents

(Image credit: Ninja)

The lid (which is called the Ninja Crispi PowerPod) is where the magic happens: with 1700-watts of power for cooking anything you like speedily on the go.

Once you're done with air frying, if you don't want to eat the food immediately, you can then take off the PowerPod and pop one of the included lids onto the glass container.

Ninja Kitchen Crispi portable air fryer

(Image credit: Ninja Kitchen)

If you often face long queues at your office for the microwave, then the Crispi offers a solution with the option to crisp up your leftovers in minutes yourself instead.

With the dawn of air frying on the go, it's easy to see the appeal of the Crispi for sprucing up alfresco dining too. It'll certainly make a picnic in the park a more appealing option.

Here at Ideal Home towers, we're pretty intrigued as to the portability of the Ninja Crispi. But if you just can't wait for the Crispi to come into stock, then here's a pick of the other air fryers from Ninja that we've already tried and loved.

Ninja FlexDrawer air fryer

Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer 10.4L

Our top-rated air fryer ever (after testing dozens of them) is this one, which can be switched between one and two drawers.

Our Ninja FlexDrawer review has the full details.

Ninja Pro air fryer

Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO 6.2L AF180UK

If it's a small air fryer you need, this one got a glowing write-up from our expert reviewer and can still feed two people easily.

Our Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO review has the full details.

Ninja oven

Ninja 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven

This lesser known product from Ninja is perfect for feeding a family, with all of the space of a conventional oven and a huge number of functions.

Our Ninja 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven review has the full details.

When the Ninja Crispi is available to buy, we'll be the first to let you know.

Molly Cleary
Molly Cleary
Kitchen Appliances Editor

Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.

For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.

To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸