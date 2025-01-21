Ninja has a brand new portable air fryer — it's wildly different from anything we've ever seen before

Ninja's newest product has landed in the UK and could change the way you eat lunch for good.

The Crispi is listed for £179.99 on the Ninja Kitchen UK website and though it's currently sold out, you can join the waitlist for when it's back in stock. In a nutshell, it's a portable glass air fryer that offers handheld air frying for the first time.

With a 3.8 litre capacity, the brand claims it can feed up to 6 people at a time. It also should have space for cooking a small 1.2kg chicken, if you want to take your air fryer out on your next picnic date.

Just from a glance, it's pretty obvious that as far as the best air fryers go, the Crispi is a pretty different beast. Here's our first look at what the Ninja Crispi can do, so that you can decide whether you want to snap it up when it comes back in stock.

What is the Ninja Crispi?

The Crispi is advertised as a 'complete cooking system', which means it's got far more going for it than just acting as a lunchbox, despite appearances.

With your purchase you'll get a PowerPod (which contains the heat element for air frying), a large glass container, a smaller one (with a 1.4 litre capacity) and storage lids.

The lid (which is called the Ninja Crispi PowerPod) is where the magic happens: with 1700-watts of power for cooking anything you like speedily on the go.

Once you're done with air frying, if you don't want to eat the food immediately, you can then take off the PowerPod and pop one of the included lids onto the glass container.

If you often face long queues at your office for the microwave, then the Crispi offers a solution with the option to crisp up your leftovers in minutes yourself instead.

With the dawn of air frying on the go, it's easy to see the appeal of the Crispi for sprucing up alfresco dining too. It'll certainly make a picnic in the park a more appealing option.

Here at Ideal Home towers, we're pretty intrigued as to the portability of the Ninja Crispi. But if you just can't wait for the Crispi to come into stock, then here's a pick of the other air fryers from Ninja that we've already tried and loved.

When the Ninja Crispi is available to buy, we'll be the first to let you know.