Ninja's newest launch makes its most underrated product way more enticing for everyday cooking

Ninja's seemingly endless stream of bestselling products shows no sign of slowing down. The latest product to join its ranks is a 5-in-1 grill and air fryer which the brand claims uses '75% less fat than deep frying and 50% less energy than an oven'.

As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I've seen my fair share of the best air fryer and grill launches from the brand, but this one is a little different. It takes what I think is the brand's most underrated product range (its indoor grills) and makes it far more accessible for a standard kitchen.

Everything great about the Ninja Foodi Health grill, which scored highly in our Ninja Foodi Health grill review, still stands but has been parcelled into a smaller and more affordable product. Here's a first look at everything it can do.

Ninja 5-In-1 Grill & Air Fryer EG351UK £199.99 at Ninja Ninja's grills are usually a little unwieldy in size. This new one is smaller but equally as kitted out with a variety of cooking functions.

The first thing to know about this Ninja grill is that it has a much smaller footprint than other options from the brand with the same kind of functionality. Perfect for small kitchens, it's still suitable for family cooking with space for cooking a 1.4kg chicken or 4 burgers at one time.

It has five cooking functions in total: grill, air fry, roast, bake and dehydrate. Though it's not as many as something like the decked out Ninja Speedi, it's the perfect combination of settings for everyday cooking.

(Image credit: Ninja)

I think that the grills are one of Ninja's most underrated and least known about product lines, but I'm hoping this revamp makes them more appealing to those who need an air fryer with more than just one mode.

One of the things that make this product particularly good for family cooking is the interchangeable grill plate and deep cooking pot. The grill plate is ideal for cooking salmon, steak and similar protein while the cooking pot stands in when you want to air fry or bake larger (probably carb-based) portions like chips.

(Image credit: Ninja)

For the price tag of £199.99, you also get a Smart Cook System thermometer, which is built-in to help you with your cooking process. If you're cooking a steak for example, the thermometer can monitor the internal temperature of the meat and then alert you as to when it's optimally cooked, leaving you more time to get on with other things.

Does this Ninja grill have the features you need for everyday cooking?