Ninja's newest launch makes its most underrated product way more enticing for everyday cooking
Plus it's kitted out with a built-in thermometer
Ninja's seemingly endless stream of bestselling products shows no sign of slowing down. The latest product to join its ranks is a 5-in-1 grill and air fryer which the brand claims uses '75% less fat than deep frying and 50% less energy than an oven'.
As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I've seen my fair share of the best air fryer and grill launches from the brand, but this one is a little different. It takes what I think is the brand's most underrated product range (its indoor grills) and makes it far more accessible for a standard kitchen.
Everything great about the Ninja Foodi Health grill, which scored highly in our Ninja Foodi Health grill review, still stands but has been parcelled into a smaller and more affordable product. Here's a first look at everything it can do.
Ninja's grills are usually a little unwieldy in size. This new one is smaller but equally as kitted out with a variety of cooking functions.
The first thing to know about this Ninja grill is that it has a much smaller footprint than other options from the brand with the same kind of functionality. Perfect for small kitchens, it's still suitable for family cooking with space for cooking a 1.4kg chicken or 4 burgers at one time.
It has five cooking functions in total: grill, air fry, roast, bake and dehydrate. Though it's not as many as something like the decked out Ninja Speedi, it's the perfect combination of settings for everyday cooking.
I think that the grills are one of Ninja's most underrated and least known about product lines, but I'm hoping this revamp makes them more appealing to those who need an air fryer with more than just one mode.
One of the things that make this product particularly good for family cooking is the interchangeable grill plate and deep cooking pot. The grill plate is ideal for cooking salmon, steak and similar protein while the cooking pot stands in when you want to air fry or bake larger (probably carb-based) portions like chips.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
For the price tag of £199.99, you also get a Smart Cook System thermometer, which is built-in to help you with your cooking process. If you're cooking a steak for example, the thermometer can monitor the internal temperature of the meat and then alert you as to when it's optimally cooked, leaving you more time to get on with other things.
Does this Ninja grill have the features you need for everyday cooking?
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Matcha is the colour trend you'll be seeing in the most relaxing spaces this spring — these are the paint shades experts say nail the look
Fresh, relaxing paint shades are all the rage this spring
By Kezia Reynolds
-
This former cider barn has been transformed into a stunning colour-drenched family home
And now the family is living the country dream
By Sara Emslie
-
When to reseed a lawn — the perfect time to sow new grass and guarantee a lush lawn this summer
You can sow a new lawn in two key seasons
By Sophie King