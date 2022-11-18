Looking for a Ninja air fryer dupe? We've found all the alternatives you need

Been debating buying an air fryer for a while, but keep finding the Ninja model you want is out of stock? When it comes to shopping for the best air fryers from the brand, forward-thinking and checking out fast is essential.

This week, Amazon's exclusive launch of the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone air fryer sold out in just over a day, with the double compartment design and lower price for a larger capacity (9.6 litres compared to 7.5 litres for just £249.99), proving a hit with buyers. It's now back in stock at Amazon (opens in new tab), but we're sure it won't be around for long.

If you're not quick enough, or would prefer to spend a bit less, we've rounded up Ninja air fryer dupes, including for smaller 3l model, so that you can still join in on the air fryer hype.

Ninja air fryer dupes to watch

Brands such as Instant, Salter, Tower and COSORI all have worthy substitutes for Ninja models, with our Head of Reviews and air fryer expert Millie Fender, even arguing that brands like Instant should be receiving the same hype as Ninja for air fryers.

Millie Fender Head of Reviews Millie is the Head of Reviews for Ideal Home, working to ensure that the products we feature have been thoroughly tested before we recommend them to you. Previously Small Appliance and Cookware Editor, she remains our go-to expert for all things air fryer related. She's constantly reviewing the latest and greatest kitchen appliances, and has tested the large majority of air fryers on the market.

'I've tried four Ninja air fryers, including the cheapest AF100UK and the Dual Zone MAX. They're top air fryers, especially for cooking at very high temperatures as they go up to 240 degrees, but they're not uniquely brilliant.'

Millie adds that she 'really liked the Philips Essential air fryer (opens in new tab) for smaller kitchens, and it created some of the crispiest chips I've ever made in an air fryer.' She adds that 'COSORI is also an often-overlooked brand, probably because it's exclusive to Amazon. I've tried a number of their air fryers, and they always deliver on value-for-money. Their most expensive model will set you back a fraction of the price of Ninja's cheapest option, and in my opinion, they're just as good.'

(opens in new tab) Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK £139 (opens in new tab) at Electricshop (opens in new tab) £169 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) As Ninja's smallest and most affordable air fryer with phenomenal cooking power, it's clear to see why this model still ticks all the boxes and won 4 and a half stars in our review. It can cook up to 900g of chips, meaning that it even though it is smaller, it can stretch to feed more than two people. (opens in new tab) COSORI Lite Air Fryer £99.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Another favourite when we reviewed it, the COSORI Lite is a lesser known pick thanks to the fact it's an Amazon exclusive. If you do take the plunge with this Ninja dupe, which has the exact same 3.8-litre capacity, you can expect to make use of an exceptionally powerful yet sleek appliance in your kitchen for under £100.

Ninja dual zone dupes

Many shoppers are searching for a dupe of a very particular Ninja model: the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer. With the Ninja out of stock, resale prices of this air fryer have been growing higher and higher, even on Amazon.

If you can't stretch to £300, we'd recommend browsing other dual-zone air fryers to see what's still available out there. Millie suggests that in actual fact 'the OG dual zone is probably the Tefal ActiFry (opens in new tab). It has a self-stirring function I've not seen anywhere else, which makes it brilliant for chips, fried rice, or even something with a sauce.'

'On the top layer you can grill chicken or cook bacon, too. It has a bit more of a learning curve than most air fryers, but it's one of the only models on the market that offers two cooking compartments - and it's currently in stock.'

Another great dupe is the Salter EK4750BLK Dual Air Fryer, which sells for just £159 at Currys (opens in new tab). We're in the process of trying it out at Ideal Home and can vouch for its spacious, energy-saving design.