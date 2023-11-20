Ninja's most versatile air fryer ever is now on sale for Black Friday – and available in a brand new colour

The truly excellent Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer is now on sale thanks to Black Friday, featuring a shiny new copper colourway. We're going out on a limb and saying that this is our favourite kitchen-related deal of the season so far.

That's because this is the best Ninja air fryer we've ever tested – so much so that it's placed at the very top of our rankings of the best air fryers. It was released earlier this year, and has a design that will solve any issues of space you might have with your current air fryer.

Instead of having to cram your food into your air fryer, this model enables you to either use the super-sized single drawer (which has a capacity of 10.4 litres) or pop in the included divider and make this a fully functioning dual zone air fryer in flash.

Now with a hefty £60 discount on Amazon making the price just £219.99, this is a deal you don't want to miss if you're upgrading your air fryer. For more deals like this, you can follow along live with our best Black Friday deals page this year too.

Ninja FlexDrawer Air Fryer deal

Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer in Black/Copper | was £299.99 , now £219.99 at Amazon

Our top-rated air fryer is discounted by 22%. For that steal of a price, you'll also be able to nab it in this lovely copper colour, which is exclusive to Amazon. Our full Ninja FlexDrawer Air Fryer review has more information if you want to learn more.

Our expert freelance reviewer Helen is notoriously hard to please when testing appliances, but this air fryer scored an easy five stars from her during our testing process. In short, she summarised that this air fryer 'is a fantastic bit of kit that manages to combine a huge capacity with the flexibility to split it into two zones.'

Testing the Ninja FlexDrawer Air Fryer. (Image credit: Future/Helen McCue)

She goes on to say that she has 'no complaints about its performance' and that she thinks it's 'worth every penny of its premium price tag. It’s the ideal air fryer for large, busy households.'

We tried the FlexDrawer out when it was released back in August in its standard black colour, but this brand new copper accented version has landed just in time to top our list of the best Black Friday air fryer deals. So if you already own other Ninja appliances in this copper colour, this release means you can finish off your collection.

A toastie made while testing the Ninja FlexDrawer Air Fryer. (Image credit: Future/Helen McCue)

If you've been struggling to fit everything you need into your current air fryer, another huge benefit of the Ninja FlexDrawer is that it can fit pretty much everything in it, including an entire leg of lamb.

We know because we tried it in our at-home tests, meaning this might just be the perfect air fryer for your Christmas dinner this year.