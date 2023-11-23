Here's why you shouldn't fall for this Black Friday Ninja Creami deal on Amazon

If you're looking for a cracking Black Friday Ninja Creami deal, then we absolutely don't blame you, as this might just be our favourite appliance of the year. After our Deputy Editor tried it and loved it, it's been the talk of the Ideal Home office, and increasingly difficult to find in stock too.

And while we're always on the lookout since our Ninja Creami review for a deal to make this cult-ice cream maker cheaper, we feel obliged to warn you about the current price of this appliance on Amazon, which purports to be a great deal but is in fact just the product's normal RRP.

Yep, even though it looks to be a fantastic Black Friday deal, with £100 off right now at Amazon, the price of the Ninja Creami is actually priced at £199.99 normally anyway.

What is true is that Amazon is one of the only places you can find the Creami in stock at all right now. Below we've found all of the places you can shop this star buy, as well as highlighting options that help you get more tubs for your money.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker £199.99 at Amazon £199.99 at Ninja UK £429.91 at Amazon This ice-cream maker most definitely lived up to the hype during our testing process, with our Deputy Editor saying that she was 'obsessed' with it.

Are there any Black Friday Ninja Creami deals?

If you're looking for a Black Friday Ninja Creami deal, then you're likely to be disappointed, as the best you can do at the time of writing is find this ice-cream maker at it's normal RRP, which is £199.99.

(Image credit: Ninja)

That might be disappointing if you've been saving up to shop this TikTok favourite all year, but on the bright side you can atleast find the Ninja Creami in stock over Black Friday, meaning that you'll definitely be able to wrap it up in time for Christmas.

Currently, you can either shop the standard Ninja Creami for £199.99 at Amazon or £199.00 at Very. Don't fall for the claim that the Creami is currently at a bargain price on Amazon – it's simply available at RRP, as you can see on the Ninja website.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Those are all of your Black Friday Ninja Creami deal options for now. As soon as we see more stock of this incredible sweet-treat maker, we'll post about it on our constantly updated best Black Friday deals 2023 live blog.

If you'd rather hold out for a better deal (we don't blame you), then there have previously been some excellent Ninja Creami offers that we are very much hoping come back into stock.

The first is the Ninja Creami Breeze, which is a fantastic space-saving alternative. It's currently sold out on the Ninja website, but it enjoyed a huge £50 off recently. We're holding out hope that it'll be back in stock soon and reduced.

Another way to get more for your money when it comes to the Creami is to invest in one of the tub bundles. More tubs mean that you can make more ice-cream with your Creami and store it, and until just yesterday this fantastic bundle for £189.99 allowed you to get the Creami and 5 tubs for £10 less than the RRP of the ice cream maker on its own. If you can wait, then securing that deal is a way you can shop smarter this year.