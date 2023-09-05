Ninja has launched a new spin on the slow cooker that promises to be a gamechanger

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Slow cookers were once reserved for grandmothers and their hearty winter stews, but the best slow cookers have proven that times have changed. As they’re considered to be one of the cheapest kitchen appliances to run , slow cookers are now more popular than ever.

And while Ninja has already dipped its toe into the slow cooker world with its Ninja Foodie 9-in-1 Multi Cooker - which has consistently appeared in our list of best multi-cookers - this is officially its first stand-alone slow cooker. Of course, it’s not just any ol’ slow cooker.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Offering 8-in-1 functionality, the Ninja Foodi Possible offers eight ways to cook: slow cook (up to 12 hours), sear/sauté, steam, braise, simmer, bake, prove, and keep warm. The aim? To create an all-in-one pot that allows you to cook your food without using multiple pots, pans, and cooking tools.

But while this 8-in-1 oven-proof slow cooker will certainly pique the interest of those who despise washing multiple pots and pans after every meal, Ninja didn’t stop there with its latest creation. Its new slow cooker has also been designed to be five times more powerful than other conventional slow cookers.

Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker 8-in-1 Slow Cooker £149.99 at Ninja Promising to be five times faster than a conventional slow cooker, Ninja has certainly pulled its finger out for this new addition. And with 8 cooking options to choose from, this slow cooker is sure to become a staple in any kitchen.

Featuring Triple Fusion Heat, this 8L slow cooker combines side, base and steam heating at the same time, with no preheating required. This offers fast and even cooking, no matter whether you’re cooking for your friends or family or meal prepping your lunches for the week (especially as the Ninja Foodi Possible can cook up to 8 portions at a time).

While the added bonuses of the oven-safe glass lid, steaming rack, recipe guide, and integrated serving spoon are also practical advantages, we can’t help but think that Ninja have nailed both form and function with their new Foodi PossibleCooker 8-in-1 Slow Cooker, too. And our e-commerce editor, Molly Cleary, happens to agree.

(Image credit: Ninja)

‘I'm so excited that Ninja has finally stepped up their slow cooker game with the Ninja Foodi Possible. My job is to review appliances, so I can appreciate that there are so many bulky machines fighting for space on your kitchen countertops,’ she says.

‘This take on a slow cooker means you can get lots more functionality out of your slow cooker than normal, and therefore save loads of space. I also love the design, especially the sea salt grey colour. We'll be reviewing this appliance soon too, so that you can check back for a proper verdict on it.'

The Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker 8-in-1 Slow Cooker retails at £149.99 and is available to buy now.