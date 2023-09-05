Ninja has launched a new spin on the slow cooker that promises to be a gamechanger
The Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker 8-in-1 Slow Cooker is super sleek and less than £150
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Slow cookers were once reserved for grandmothers and their hearty winter stews, but the best slow cookers have proven that times have changed. As they’re considered to be one of the cheapest kitchen appliances to run, slow cookers are now more popular than ever.
And while Ninja has already dipped its toe into the slow cooker world with its Ninja Foodie 9-in-1 Multi Cooker - which has consistently appeared in our list of best multi-cookers - this is officially its first stand-alone slow cooker. Of course, it’s not just any ol’ slow cooker.
Offering 8-in-1 functionality, the Ninja Foodi Possible offers eight ways to cook: slow cook (up to 12 hours), sear/sauté, steam, braise, simmer, bake, prove, and keep warm. The aim? To create an all-in-one pot that allows you to cook your food without using multiple pots, pans, and cooking tools.
But while this 8-in-1 oven-proof slow cooker will certainly pique the interest of those who despise washing multiple pots and pans after every meal, Ninja didn’t stop there with its latest creation. Its new slow cooker has also been designed to be five times more powerful than other conventional slow cookers.
Promising to be five times faster than a conventional slow cooker, Ninja has certainly pulled its finger out for this new addition. And with 8 cooking options to choose from, this slow cooker is sure to become a staple in any kitchen.
Featuring Triple Fusion Heat, this 8L slow cooker combines side, base and steam heating at the same time, with no preheating required. This offers fast and even cooking, no matter whether you’re cooking for your friends or family or meal prepping your lunches for the week (especially as the Ninja Foodi Possible can cook up to 8 portions at a time).
While the added bonuses of the oven-safe glass lid, steaming rack, recipe guide, and integrated serving spoon are also practical advantages, we can’t help but think that Ninja have nailed both form and function with their new Foodi PossibleCooker 8-in-1 Slow Cooker, too. And our e-commerce editor, Molly Cleary, happens to agree.
‘I'm so excited that Ninja has finally stepped up their slow cooker game with the Ninja Foodi Possible. My job is to review appliances, so I can appreciate that there are so many bulky machines fighting for space on your kitchen countertops,’ she says.
‘This take on a slow cooker means you can get lots more functionality out of your slow cooker than normal, and therefore save loads of space. I also love the design, especially the sea salt grey colour. We'll be reviewing this appliance soon too, so that you can check back for a proper verdict on it.'
The Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker 8-in-1 Slow Cooker retails at £149.99 and is available to buy now.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Lauren Bradbury is a freelance writer and major homes enthusiast. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016, before dipping her toe into the world of content writing. After years of agency work, writing everything from real-life stories to holiday round-ups, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer in the online magazine world. Since then, she has become a regular contributor for Real Homes and Ideal Home, and become even more obsessed with everything interior and garden related. As a result, she’s in the process of transforming her old Victorian terraced house into an eclectic and modern home that hits visitors with personality as soon as they walk through the door.
-
I tested the world's prettiest air purifier - Here are my honest thoughts
The Briiv air filter is a beautiful thing to have on your shelf, but I wanted to find out if it offers both style AND substance
By Rebecca Knight
-
What to do with lilies after flowering - from deadheading to pruning
Yes, you do need to prune a lily - but it’s not as simple as you might think
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Experts share how to banish limescale from toilets for good without harsh chemicals
5 foolproof (and natural) ways to banish limescale for good
By Lauren Bradbury