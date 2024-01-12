A first look at the brand-new Ninja Sizzle - could it revolutionise breakfast time?

There's another new Ninja product on the block to get excited about – introducing the Ninja Sizzle, which is a low-smoke indoor grill.

Confused about why the brand behind the best air fryers is bringing out an indoor grill? That's probably because we don't often use them here in the UK, favouring instead using one of the best BBQs outside, when we can.

Across the pond, however, they're a big deal, and the Sizzle in particular looks to be offering up a fair bit of versatility for a price tag of just £149.99 at Ninja. We're excited to see if this might just be the thing to level up our kitchens, especially when it comes to breakfasttime.

The new Ninja Sizzle indoor grill

Ninja Sizzle Indoor Grill & Flat Plate GR101UK |£149.99 at Ninja Ninja's new kitchen must-have features a grill plate, flat plate and a detachable mesh lid, so that you can bring a little taste of summer into your kitchen.

Let's start from the top. What does an indoor grill do? In essence, they allow you to get that chargrilled taste without needing to step foot outdoors, which is likely welcome news in the grips of winter.

This particular offering from Ninja, the Sizzle, can do even more than that too. It comes with two interchangeable non-stick plates, and while one is tailor-made for grilling the other is a Flat Plate, which allows you to sear and saute all in one space, like you often see in professional kitchens.

The non-stick grill. plate looks to be perfect for chicken, beef, and other meats that you want a chargrilled smoke on, while the flat plate can bring together a full English breakfast or a fajita spread (we're talking chicken, onions and peppers) with room to spare.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Intrigued? Us too, especially since this grill can reach temperatures of up to 260°C on your worktop, meaning that your scope for cooking indoors might be about to change forever.

It's family-sized too, with space for six burgers, pancakes or chicken breasts at a time. The non-stick flat plates also mean you shouldn't have to use lots, or any oil to achieve the flavours you want.

We're especially interested in the prospect of using it as a teppanyaki grill too, which is an interactive type of cooking from Japan that's currently big in the US at home, too.

(Image credit: Ninja)

The last indoor grill released by Ninja was the very popular Ninja Foodi Health Grill & Air Fryer AG301UK, which our Print Editor Ginerva Benedetti cites as her most-used kitchen appliance ever.

But with an RRP of £219.99 from Ninja, the new flat-plate Ninja Sizzle at £150.00 is just a fraction of the price, though you do lose out on the air fryer element.

We think that if you've already got one of the best dual zone air fryers, and you like the look of that sumptuous breakfast cooking on the flat plate, this should be next on your Ninja wishlist. And of course, we're scrambling to line one up in our test kitchen to let you know just how it performs.