ProCook's new bean-to-cup coffee machine looks just like a fancy high-end barista model but without the huge price tag — here's our first look
The brand's new line of coffee machines has something for everyone – even baristas
Coffee machines are having a moment. And not just any coffee machines, but the kind that can give you that café experience at home.
Now, right on time, one of my all-time favourite cookware brands ProCook has launched a new range of great-looking coffee machines, with price tags that are bound to surprise you (in a good way).
Five machines are launching in total, but I’m most excited about the range of bean-to-cup machines, which feature integrated grinders and LED controls. With the designs looking startlingly similar to stainless steel machines from brands like Sage, I can’t wait to see if the quality matches up. Especially considering that the price tags of the ProCook range are comparably much, much lower than many of the best coffee machines.
Here’s my first look, as Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and resident reviewer of all things coffee-related, at this new collection that I think is going to make shoppers very tempted to splurge on one of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines for a decked-out at-home coffee station.
A first look at ProCook’s brand new coffee machines
Sleek, under £150 and compatible with the original Nespresso pods (which are cheaper to buy from the supermarket) this is a great looking affordable buy.
With a luxe look and controls, this machine will give you the freshest possible coffee, grinding your beans for a range of different drinks. The milk wand is manual, but for this price, this is still a great deal price-wise.
There really is a machine to suit all tastes and most budgets with this range. Starting with the pod coffee machine, which is £149 and is compatible with the original Nespresso pods, which will suit those who want to get their caffeine fix simply and cheaply.
It’s fairly Nespresso-esque in its design, with a small, slim profile that would be a good fit in a compact kitchen.
Getting into the more expensive territory is the bean-to-cup machines. The £399 model is seriously kitted out, with an integrated grinder, steam wand, LED screen and multiple drinks profiles.
The step up from there is the full works, the Bean-to-Cup Barista Elite model, which also features an integrated automatic milk wand.
For the uninitiated, that means that the machine froths the milk for your latte or flat white without you needing to lift a finger. Plus, this machine also has a dual 'thermoblock' system so you can pull an espresso shot and have your milk frothing at the same time.
Since trying the automated milk wand on the Ninja Luxe Cafe (which is excellent), I’ve learned it’s a feature I really value in a machine for pure ease while still having great-tasting coffee.
I'm reviewing a selection of the ProCook machines in the Ideal Home test kitchen to see how they fare, so here's hoping that they make a coffee that's as good as this range looks. Could you be tempted by the prices?
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
