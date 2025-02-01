ProCook's new bean-to-cup coffee machine looks just like a fancy high-end barista model but without the huge price tag — here's our first look

Coffee machines are having a moment. And not just any coffee machines, but the kind that can give you that café experience at home.

Now, right on time, one of my all-time favourite cookware brands ProCook has launched a new range of great-looking coffee machines, with price tags that are bound to surprise you (in a good way).

Five machines are launching in total, but I’m most excited about the range of bean-to-cup machines, which feature integrated grinders and LED controls. With the designs looking startlingly similar to stainless steel machines from brands like Sage, I can’t wait to see if the quality matches up. Especially considering that the price tags of the ProCook range are comparably much, much lower than many of the best coffee machines.

Here’s my first look, as Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and resident reviewer of all things coffee-related, at this new collection that I think is going to make shoppers very tempted to splurge on one of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines for a decked-out at-home coffee station.

A first look at ProCook’s brand new coffee machines

ProCook Coffee Pod Machine £149 at ProCook Sleek, under £150 and compatible with the original Nespresso pods (which are cheaper to buy from the supermarket) this is a great looking affordable buy. ProCook Barista Bean to Cup Coffee Machine £399.00 at ProCook With a luxe look and controls, this machine will give you the freshest possible coffee, grinding your beans for a range of different drinks. The milk wand is manual, but for this price, this is still a great deal price-wise. Procook Barista Elite Bean to Cup Machine Visit Site You can pull an espresso shot and froth milk simultaneously with this top-of-the-range ProCook machine, which is still a bargain price compared to competitors, especially given the automatic milk frother!

There really is a machine to suit all tastes and most budgets with this range. Starting with the pod coffee machine, which is £149 and is compatible with the original Nespresso pods, which will suit those who want to get their caffeine fix simply and cheaply.

It’s fairly Nespresso-esque in its design, with a small, slim profile that would be a good fit in a compact kitchen.

(Image credit: ProCook)

Getting into the more expensive territory is the bean-to-cup machines. The £399 model is seriously kitted out, with an integrated grinder, steam wand, LED screen and multiple drinks profiles.

(Image credit: ProCook)

The step up from there is the full works, the Bean-to-Cup Barista Elite model, which also features an integrated automatic milk wand.

For the uninitiated, that means that the machine froths the milk for your latte or flat white without you needing to lift a finger. Plus, this machine also has a dual 'thermoblock' system so you can pull an espresso shot and have your milk frothing at the same time.

Since trying the automated milk wand on the Ninja Luxe Cafe (which is excellent), I’ve learned it’s a feature I really value in a machine for pure ease while still having great-tasting coffee.

I'm reviewing a selection of the ProCook machines in the Ideal Home test kitchen to see how they fare, so here's hoping that they make a coffee that's as good as this range looks. Could you be tempted by the prices?