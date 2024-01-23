Salter is launching a new air fryer that could rival the popular Ninja FlexDrawer – and it's over £100 cheaper

Salter has launched a new dual-zone air fryer that could potentially rival the popular Ninja FlexDrawer as a budget-friendly alternative. Enter, Salter's 7L Dual Air Fryer with Divider, coming in at just £99.

As far as some of the best dual-zone air fryers on the market go, Salter has already been pitted against the fan-favourite Ninja in our deep dive into the Salter Dual-Zone Air Fryer vs Ninja Foodi Dual-Zone debate.

So, when we heard about Salter's new release featuring this versatile drawer design, best believe we were all ears to know more. If it's our chance to secure an appliance similar in design to the well-sought-after Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer without the hefty price tag, you can sign us up.

(Image credit: Salter)

Salter 7L Dual Air Fryer with Divider

If there's something you ought to know about the current scene of the best air fryers on the market, it's that their designs are advancing fast.

From the rise of French door air fryers to air fryers with mismatched drawer sizes like Tefal's first dual-zone air fryer, there's plenty to be said about all of these new multi-zone air fryers taking centre stage.

Salter's new 7L Dual Air Fryer with Divider is compact yet still boasts a fairly generous capacity, making it an ideal choice for cooking delicious meals for up to six people.

(Image credit: Salter)

You can use the two 3.5L drawers individually – to sync your mains and sides up to be served together – or you can remove the divider to make the most of the large capacity single basket for one big dish.

Irrespective of how you wish to use it, this appliance promises a powerful 2000W output with temperatures of up to 200 degrees, a 60-minute timer, and a non-stick tray for ease. The sleek sensor-touch screen also offers six handy preset functions (something we often look for when buying an air fryer) to suit all your cooking needs.

(Image credit: Salter)

However, we think its biggest drawing point is its budget price of just £99.99 (over £100 cheaper than the Ninja FlexDrawer), especially with such a versatile design – and our Ecommerce Editor and resident air fryer expert, Molly Cleary, agrees as such.

'We've currently got the new Salter 7L Dual Air Fryer at our test centre waiting to be reviewed, and I'm looking forward to seeing if the performance can match up to the bigger brands on the market such as Ninja and Instant,' she begins.

Molly Cleary Social Links Navigation Ecommerce Editor Our Ecommerce Editor Molly works across a range of shopping content to find the best buys for your home. She spends her time writing reviews of appliances she’s tested at home and at our testing facility (we're talking air fryers, vacuums, dehumidifiers, and more), as well as curating buying guides. She's a certified Consumer Expert for several product categories after passing a five-step program including hands-on experience, consumer interviews and extensive research into her specialist areas including kitchen appliances and vacuums.

'While the design is strikingly similar to models from those brands that have flexible cooking zones (which essentially means there's a divider you can use to create two separate spaces, if you want) the RRP is a little lower,' continues Molly.

'So if we find it performs well during testing, it might just be a great value buy.' That's right, we may very well have another appliance to add to the list of best air fryers under £100, so watch this space.

(Image credit: Salter)

The new Salter 7L Dual Air Fryer with Divider will be launching very soon alongside a brand-new 6.5L Digital Air Fryer for £69.99. Yep, yet another affordable kitchen buy to also keep your eyes peeled for.

Dare we say Salter may very well be leading the pack in market-leading budget air fryers? Once we've tested it for ourselves, you'll be the first to know.