We were right! Stanley Tucci launches a new cookware range – but there’s a catch
Stanley Tucci partnered with GreenPan to create his own pots and pans. And yet, our hearts are broken
Last week, we shared a hunch we had about Stanley Tucci’s product launch tease, which in all fairness was rooted in some very solid detective work. Based on Stanley’s recent Instagram reels, we’ve deduced that the product soon to be announced was cookware.
And guess what? Turns out we were right and Stanley Tucci is indeed releasing his own range of pots and pans, done in partnership with a popular brand of cookware, GreenPan. In our euphoric excitement we were already thinking ahead whether Tucci by GreenPan is about to be one of the best saucepan sets of the year.
But our excitement soon faded when we found out that the actor’s latest product launch isn’t going to be available in the UK, or the EU for that matter. And frankly, we’re hurt! How could you do this to us, Stanley?! But sorrow and guilt tripping aside, this is all we know thus far about the new range.
Stanley Tucci releases a cookware range with GreenPan
Last Friday, Stanley took to his Instagram account, where he regularly shares cooking videos and kitchen ideas, to share a reel announcing his new range of cookware. In the same video and its caption, the American actor says that the collection is available exclusively through Williams Sonoma, a US-based kitchenware retailer. A retailer that sadly doesn't ship to the UK or the EU and has no physical branches here either.
So for now, we are simply admiring the cookware from afar, which seems every bit as chic and stylish as its creator. And the partnering brand states that ‘form meets function’ in the design.
Honouring Stanley’s love of Italy, the pans - which include a pasta pot with a built-in strainer and a Dutch oven inspired by one owned by the cookbook author’s mother that could rival some of the best cast iron cookware - are crafted in the country. But this, paired with the fact that Stanley currently lives in London, has led to a bit of an outrage in the comments section with UK and EU-based followers airing their frustration and disappointment.
One fan wrote, ‘Come on, Stanley! You live in London now, where's UK availability?’ While another pointed out, ‘Made in Italy but Europeans can't buy from the shop.’ It’s safe to say there’s quite a few upset people out there.
In a true GreenPan fashion, all of the pans are PFAs-free, ceramic and nonstick. In the past, we've thoroughly enjoyed the GreenPan OmniCooker, so we can't see why we'd be disappointed by this launch. Especially when Stanley is involved.
Available in three colourways, two of which Stanley has already secretly previewed in his previous Insta reels, the cookware is perhaps most notable for its unique, contrasting handles with a gap in the middle, each debossed with Stanley’s last name. The teal colourway with gold handles is our favourite and most unique, in our opinion.
We are hopeful for a later UK release date. But until then, we will be (im)patiently waiting.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
