We were right! Stanley Tucci launches a new cookware range – but there’s a catch

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Last week, we shared a hunch we had about Stanley Tucci’s product launch tease, which in all fairness was rooted in some very solid detective work. Based on Stanley’s recent Instagram reels, we’ve deduced that the product soon to be announced was cookware.

And guess what? Turns out we were right and Stanley Tucci is indeed releasing his own range of pots and pans, done in partnership with a popular brand of cookware, GreenPan. In our euphoric excitement we were already thinking ahead whether Tucci by GreenPan is about to be one of the best saucepan sets of the year.

But our excitement soon faded when we found out that the actor’s latest product launch isn’t going to be available in the UK, or the EU for that matter. And frankly, we’re hurt! How could you do this to us, Stanley?! But sorrow and guilt tripping aside, this is all we know thus far about the new range.

Stanley Tucci releases a cookware range with GreenPan

A post shared by Stanley Tucci (@stanleytucci) A photo posted by on

Last Friday, Stanley took to his Instagram account, where he regularly shares cooking videos and kitchen ideas, to share a reel announcing his new range of cookware. In the same video and its caption, the American actor says that the collection is available exclusively through Williams Sonoma, a US-based kitchenware retailer. A retailer that sadly doesn't ship to the UK or the EU and has no physical branches here either.

So for now, we are simply admiring the cookware from afar, which seems every bit as chic and stylish as its creator. And the partnering brand states that ‘form meets function’ in the design.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Honouring Stanley’s love of Italy, the pans - which include a pasta pot with a built-in strainer and a Dutch oven inspired by one owned by the cookbook author’s mother that could rival some of the best cast iron cookware - are crafted in the country. But this, paired with the fact that Stanley currently lives in London, has led to a bit of an outrage in the comments section with UK and EU-based followers airing their frustration and disappointment.

One fan wrote, ‘Come on, Stanley! You live in London now, where's UK availability?’ While another pointed out, ‘Made in Italy but Europeans can't buy from the shop.’ It’s safe to say there’s quite a few upset people out there.

A post shared by The Original GreenPan (@theoriginalgreenpan) A photo posted by on

In a true GreenPan fashion, all of the pans are PFAs-free, ceramic and nonstick. In the past, we've thoroughly enjoyed the GreenPan OmniCooker, so we can't see why we'd be disappointed by this launch. Especially when Stanley is involved.

Available in three colourways, two of which Stanley has already secretly previewed in his previous Insta reels, the cookware is perhaps most notable for its unique, contrasting handles with a gap in the middle, each debossed with Stanley’s last name. The teal colourway with gold handles is our favourite and most unique, in our opinion.

We are hopeful for a later UK release date. But until then, we will be (im)patiently waiting.