Lidl's £30 alternative to Le Creuset's cast iron dish is in the perfect pastel shade to get ready for Spring

We can't get enough of searching far and wide for Le Creuset alternatives and Lidl has once again reigned supreme with their lilac cast iron casserole dish.

If you're looking to upgrade your kitchenware with some of the best-cast iron cookware, you'll want to get yourself to Lidl to hunt out this Spring-inspired dish. Plus, the similar shade is now discontinued from Le Creuset, so it's a rare chance to get your hands on a pretty lilac casserole dish.

In the perfect pastel shade with a light-to-dark gradient, and a 4.7L capacity, it's hard to believe that this piece of cookware is only £29.99 at Lidl. Rivalling Le Creuset in its appearance, it offers the same aesthetic for a mere 10% of the price of the iconic heritage brand. We're lovers of the original product at Ideal Home, but we can't say no to buying the look for less.

(Image credit: Lidl)

Lidl's cast iron casserole dish

Lidl's purple cast iron casserole dish launched on the 20th of February and is only available in-store, so you'll want to get down to your nearest retailer and start scanning the middle aisle.

Cast iron dishes are super hardwearing making them great for everyday use. However, they're more than just a practical choice - they look pretty and premium showcased on tablescapes when hosting impromptu weeknight dinners or full-on fanfares with friends.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sophie Gale)

While we're huge fans of Le Creuset on the Ideal Home desk, they come at a high price. If you're ready to invest in some of the best saucepans and have the budget, you can't go wrong with the heritage brand and its lifetime guarantee. However, if you're not quite ready to part with the cash, there are plenty of high-street alternatives to give you the look for less.

'Testing cookware is one of the highlights of my job as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor and my Le Creuset has proved to be one of my all-time favourite kitchen additions,' explains Molly Cleary, Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor.

'I love this purple shade, but seeing as Le Creuset's own purple isn't available anymore I can see why shoppers might be seeking out an alternative. Either way, I love using cookware to inject a bit of colour into a kitchen even if I think Le Creuset quality is unbeatable at the end of the day.'

Shop similar cast iron casserole dishes

Even though we're still in the depths of winter, we can't get enough of the high street stores launching their Spring and Summer homeware ranges. Pretty pastel shades never go out of style and this lilac Lidl dish will be the perfect buy for dining in the sunnier months. Move fast before it goes!