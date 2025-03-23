Where to put a dishwasher in a small kitchen - 5 tricks for a practical and ergonomic space

There are some appliances we have come to rely on in our homes, and arguably the kitchen plays host to most of them. Kettles, toasters, microwaves and dishwashers, are just some of the items most of us would find it hard to live without, but if space is at a premium, you might be wondering how to squeeze them all in.

Dishwashers in particular are known to take up a fair bit of floorspace, but they do save acres of time when it comes to clearing up after mealtimes, so are a worthwhile investment in terms of costs and space.

'The best dishwashers have become an essential part of modern life, and while they may seem like a straightforward appliance, their placement, and design require more consideration than many people initially realise, particularly in a small kitchen', explains John Le Masurier, showroom manager at Kutchenhaus Petersfield.

'It's easy for someone to think: "There's loads of space along that wall, why not put it there?" However, there are a lot of factors that need to be considered beyond floor space in a small kitchen,' he comments.

So if you're wondering where to put a dishwasher in a small kitchen, wonder no more as we've spoken to a host of experts to get their advice and top tips.

1. Near the sink

(Image credit: Future PLC/Holly Jolliffe)

One of the first solutions to where to put a dishwasher in a small kitchen, is close by to the sink, as Al Bruce, Founder of Olive & Barr, explains. 'For ease of installation, a dishwasher should ideally be situated near a sink and plumbing connections, no matter size of kitchen you have.'

Jen Nash, head designer at Magnet agrees adding, 'Ideally, dishwashers should be positioned near the sink and plumbing connections to simplify installation and minimise extra costs. This setup also makes loading and unloading more efficient, as dishes can be easily rinsed before being placed inside.'

2. Under the sink

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

So near the sink is the ideal location, but if you've already started your kitchen renovations and that just doesn't look like it will work, how about actually under the sink instead?

'For small kitchens, unconventional placements can maximise space,' advises Jen. 'Under-sink dishwashers are an innovative solution that utilises previously underutilised areas, while in-sink models combine a wash basin with a dishwasher for ultimate space efficiency. Lower cabinets, particularly those beneath the sink, often provide the best opportunity for integrating a dishwasher without compromising storage or functionality.'

John adds, 'The kitchen is a space where moving and efficiency are key. When planning the layout, the workflow should be a priority. Your dishwasher should ideally be located near preparation and storage areas, especially the sink, and close to where dishes, cutlery, and glasses are stored.'

'The idea is to minimise the effort involved in loading and unloading the dishwasher. Also, if the dishwasher is far from the crockery storage, it’s not just inconvenient and could make unloading time consuming,' he adds.

3. On the counter top

(Image credit: B&Q)

Another solution to where to put a dishwasher in a small kitchen could be a more unconventional answer. If your kitchen floorspace is really lacking, but the worktop space is more generous, what about opting for a countertop design.

Jodie Spray, kitchen buyer for B&Q says, 'If your layout is particularly tight, you could consider a countertop model, or explore relocating it to an adjacent utility space. Tailor your solution to your specific kitchen layout to maintain functionality without compromising on style.'

But a countertop model will only hold a few items at a time, so it's solution that might not work if your house consists of more than two people.

Al suggests 'A dishwasher, while not essential, is a worthwhile investment, even in a small kitchen. It not only saves time, but also helps prevent clutter around the sink and can be more economical than washing by hand, especially if you're a family.'

'For compact kitchens, consider a slimline or drawer dishwasher. Although it may take up a small amount of cabinet space, you’ll find the convenience will outweigh the loss of storage.'

4. In a utility space

(Image credit: Future PLC)

'Placing a dishwasher in the utility room is an option if space is tight in the kitchen but proximity to the kitchen is key here,' explains John.

If your utility space is right next to your kitchen, putting a dishwasher here could be a clever solution. But if you have to carry dirty crockery through several rooms to get there, it may not be the best answer.

'At the end of the day, the placement of a dishwasher should be about functionality, convenience, ergonomics, and how the rest of the kitchen is used. Getting all these things right can make a huge difference in how the space works and how enjoyable it is,' John says.

5. In a kitchen island

Chrome hardware was a safe choice but I do regret not being more adventurous (Image credit: Future PLC / Bridget Peirson)

While putting a dishwasher in a kitchen island could be an option in your kitchen, remember it will still need plumbing and drainage, so could end up costing much more.

John comments, 'An island might seem like a nice spot for a dishwasher, but the potential for plumbing issues just isn't worth the risk.'

'Plumbing considerations, like waste pipes, are often overlooked. If the dishwasher is placed too far from the sink or waste outlet, there could be issues with plumbing work. Ensuring proper drainage is crucial to the appliance's functioning, and if the waste pipes aren't positioned correctly, water may not drain properly, leading to faults.

Al adds, 'If you are planning to place a dishwasher on an island, remember to allow for enough clearance to comfortably pull it out - typically around 1 metre between the island and kitchen cabinets.'

FAQS

Should I put a dishwasher in a small kitchen?

Jen says, 'A dishwasher can transform your kitchen experience, saving time and keeping your space clutter-free. And having a small kitchen doesn’t mean you have to go without one. With smart planning, the right model, and strategic placement, a dishwasher can be seamlessly incorporated into even the most compact layouts.'

'When space is at a premium, it’s important to consider size, style, and installation options. Slimline dishwashers, typically around 45cm wide, offer full functionality while taking up minimal space. Alternatively, compact or drawer-style dishwashers can fit neatly into existing cabinetry, maintaining a sleek, streamlined look. For those with extremely limited space, portable or countertop dishwashers provide flexibility without requiring permanent installation.'

Can you put a dishwasher anywhere in a kitchen?

'Technically, you can install a dishwasher almost anywhere there’s access to water and electrical outlets, but for ease and optimal performance, it should be positioned within the kitchen’s work triangle of sink, hob, and fridge,' explains Jodie. 'Keeping it close to the sink and kitchen storage makes loading and unloading much more convenient.'

Jen adds, 'By carefully considering both placement and the type of dishwasher that best suits your space, you can definitely enjoy the convenience of a dishwasher without sacrificing your kitchen’s efficiency or design. Magnet’s range of dishwashers such as AEG’s 45 cm dishwasher or the Neff N50 are perfect for compact spaces or for more options Magnet offers a wide range of options on dishwashers suitable for all kinds of lifestyle needs and spaces.'

So have you sussed the perfect spot in your kitchen for your dishwasher?