Currys is selling the popular Ninja dual-zone air fryer in an exclusive white colourway for a shockingly good price
Grab it while you can
If you have been waiting to invest in a Ninja dual zone air fryer now is the perfect opportunity as Currys has dropped the price of its exclusive white colourway of the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer to £159.99.
Currys is the only retailer to sell one of the best Ninja air fryers in a colour other than black. When the white colourway originally launched last year in November it was priced at £249, however, the price has dropped by almost £90 making this air fryer an absolute steal.
The white colourway of the 9.5L is exclusive to Currys
To put the new price into context Ninja rarely drops the price of the 9.5L Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer below £179.99, which it is currently priced at on sale. So to find it for £159.99 is almost unheard of, and in an exclusive chic white colourway to boot!
The smaller 7.6L Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer does come in slightly cheaper at £149.99 in the Ninja sale. However, for £10 you are gaining 25% more cooking space with the Currys white version. What this means in real terms is that you can easily cook a 2kg roast chicken along with all the trimmings in the larger size.
I have the 9.5L Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer at home, and while I'm only cooking for two people at a time the extra cooking space means speedier cooking times and crispier chips. Something I'd happily pay an extra £10 for, that's before you enter the white colourway into the equation.
If you're wondering if the Ninja dual zone is really worth the hype over more affordable single-basket air fryers I can confirm it is. I previously used the Lakeland single-basket air fryer in my kitchen, and while it did the job, it didn't transform my cooking habits like the Ninja dual zone did.
All the Ninja air fryers are among the best air fryers for delivering impressive cooking results. The crispy chips are miles better than any I've been able to cook up in the oven, but the sync function was the real game-changer. It makes cooking up dishes like fish and chip suppers quick and easy because you can individually set the temperature and timings of each basket. Press a few buttons and you can forget about it until the machine beeps that it's ready.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
I originally hopped on the air fryer bandwagon to save money on using the oven during the energy crisis. However, I now use my dual-zone air fryer most evenings for speedy and healthy dinners.
If you've been keen to join the air fryer train but put off by adding a black kitchen appliance to your kitchen worktop this is an opportunity you don't want to miss.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
-
This former vicarage in the countryside has been given a New York loft style overhaul
An ambitious conversion brings urban cool to this country house
By Sara Bird
-
I tried Henry's largest vacuum cleaner – and it's become the all-in-one solution for my family home's cleaning needs
There's good reason why the Henry XL Plus is the only vacuum we need
By Jullia Joson
-
What to do with flower pots at the end of summer - 3 options recommended by gardeners
Summer is almost over, so what on earth are you going to do with all of those flower pots?
By Kayleigh Dray
-
Should you buy the Sage Bambino or splash out on the top-of-the-range Sage Barista Express Impress? I'm a coffee expert and this is the one I'd choose
We put these stellar coffee machines head to head
By Sasha Muller
-
This air fryer is so clever that it could teach any novice to cook - here's why it's a total star buy
Is this the most advanced air fryer yet?
By Helen McCue
-
Angela Scanlon's pantry organisation is the ultimate hack for busy lives - and it requires no decanting
Making organisation as simple as possible will take the stress out of tidying your kitchen
By Holly Cockburn
-
ProCook is launching an indoor pizza oven for under £200 that doubles up as an air fryer - It's the most affordable one we've seen
Take a first look ahead of the launch in September
By Rebecca Knight
-
10 small kitchen flooring ideas to make a cooking space feel bigger and brighter
Small kitchen flooring ideas don't have to mean playing it safe - there are plenty of eye-catching ways to finish off a compact space in style
By Natasha Brinsmead
-
I tried the Nespresso Vertuo Pop - here's where it ranks among the other Nespresso machines out there
Functional, sleek and reliable
By Molly Cleary
-
Our Place is finally releasing a tableware collection to match its best-selling Always Pan colour
Sage is bound to be a huge hit this summer
By Molly Cleary
-
The cult Ninja Creami ice cream and frozen dessert maker is on sale at the lowest price ever - this is why I'm telling all my friends
If you're in the market for an ice cream maker this is where you should be looking
By Rebecca Knight