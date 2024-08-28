Currys is selling the popular Ninja dual-zone air fryer in an exclusive white colourway for a shockingly good price

If you have been waiting to invest in a Ninja dual zone air fryer now is the perfect opportunity as Currys has dropped the price of its exclusive white colourway of the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer to £159.99.

Currys is the only retailer to sell one of the best Ninja air fryers in a colour other than black. When the white colourway originally launched last year in November it was priced at £249, however, the price has dropped by almost £90 making this air fryer an absolute steal.

To put the new price into context Ninja rarely drops the price of the 9.5L Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer below £179.99, which it is currently priced at on sale. So to find it for £159.99 is almost unheard of, and in an exclusive chic white colourway to boot!

The smaller 7.6L Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer does come in slightly cheaper at £149.99 in the Ninja sale. However, for £10 you are gaining 25% more cooking space with the Currys white version. What this means in real terms is that you can easily cook a 2kg roast chicken along with all the trimmings in the larger size.

I have the 9.5L Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer at home, and while I'm only cooking for two people at a time the extra cooking space means speedier cooking times and crispier chips. Something I'd happily pay an extra £10 for, that's before you enter the white colourway into the equation.

If you're wondering if the Ninja dual zone is really worth the hype over more affordable single-basket air fryers I can confirm it is. I previously used the Lakeland single-basket air fryer in my kitchen, and while it did the job, it didn't transform my cooking habits like the Ninja dual zone did.

All the Ninja air fryers are among the best air fryers for delivering impressive cooking results. The crispy chips are miles better than any I've been able to cook up in the oven, but the sync function was the real game-changer. It makes cooking up dishes like fish and chip suppers quick and easy because you can individually set the temperature and timings of each basket. Press a few buttons and you can forget about it until the machine beeps that it's ready.

I originally hopped on the air fryer bandwagon to save money on using the oven during the energy crisis. However, I now use my dual-zone air fryer most evenings for speedy and healthy dinners.

If you've been keen to join the air fryer train but put off by adding a black kitchen appliance to your kitchen worktop this is an opportunity you don't want to miss.