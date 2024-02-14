5 places in your kitchen where you should never put your slow cooker, according to appliance experts

All too often people are putting their homes at risk by having their slow cookers in the wrong place, which is why it pays to know the worst places to put a slow cooker in a kitchen.

If you're one to go big or go home with your kitchen gadget arsenal, then chances are you've already got one of the best slow cookers as part of your regular rotation. While the best air fryers have quickly gained speed as the must-have appliance, slow cookers are a pretty close second.

We'll be the first to vouch for slow cookers, but it's no secret that they can often be little clunkier than your average kitchen gadget which means they can't be tucked away just as easily. As a result, knowing where not to put them is super important to both keep them working at their best and ensuring the safety of your family and home. In fact, being clued up on this is one of the things we wish we knew before buying a slow cooker.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Worst places to put a slow cooker in a kitchen

The no-go zones are fairly similar to other kitchen appliances, such as the worst places to put an air fryer and where not to put a microwave in a kitchen – just with some slight variations.

'Placing a slow cooker in certain areas of the kitchen may not be ideal due to safety concerns or the potential for uneven cooking,' begins Dennis Digwa, appliance expert at RGBDirect.

So let's discover some of the worst places to put a slow cooker in a kitchen.

1. Too close to the edge of a surface

While it's common sense to not let anything sit too close to the edge of a surface, whether that be a table or a kitchen worktop, this is all the more so for a slow cooker.

'Placing the slow cooker near the edge of a countertop increases the risk of accidental tipping, which could result in spills or injuries,' warns Dennis.

Given that the contents of a slow cooker can get incredibly hot and the pot can get very full, this is something extra important to keep in mind.

(Image credit: Future Studios / Matt Gibbs)

2. Near your oven

If you've got a small kitchen layout and are pressed for space this might be a little tougher to achieve, but it pays off if you're able to keep your slow cooker away from other heat sources in your cooking space.

Thea Whyte, AO.com's slow cooker expert advises us to 'avoid putting your slow cooker on the hob or near your oven, as this can affect its performance.'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Under overhead cabinets

Similar to many kitchen appliances that emit steam and heat when in use (like an air fryer, for example), Dennis advises avoiding placing your slow cooker directly under overhead kitchen cabinets. 'Steam and heat from the slow cooker could damage the cabinets over time,' he explains.

However, if you've no choice but to keep your slow cooker directly under your cabinets when storing it, consider investing in some castor wheels for your appliance. You can attach these to the bottom of your slow cooker, allowing you to easily glide it in and out of place when it's actively being used, thus avoiding damage to overhead cabinets. We recommend this set of 12 from Amazon.

(Image credit: Future Studios / Matt Gibbs)

4. Near water sources

This should go without saying, but your slow cooker shouldn't be anywhere near your kitchen sink or any other surface that gets wet. 'Keep the slow cooker away from sinks, taps, or any water source to prevent electrical hazards,' cautions Dennis.

(Image credit: Greenpan)

5. Away from direct sunlight

Lastly, while we love a bit of natural light in our kitchens as much as the next person, your slow cooker must stay out of direct sunlight – if you want to keep it in tip-top condition, that is. 'Exposure to direct sunlight can cause uneven cooking and may lead to degradation of the materials of the slow cooker over time,' explains Thea.

So, while we love the glimpses of vitamin D we're getting this winter, the same can't be said for our slow cookers.

FAQs

Where should you put a slow cooker?

Ideally, a slow cooker should be on a flat surface like an open worktop that doesn't have overhead cabinets above it, away from heat and water sources that could mess with it. Consider where direct sunlight also tends to hit your kitchen and keep it in the shadier areas of your kitchen instead.

So, if slow cookers have taken the crown for you when considering whether to pick up a slow cooker or pressure cooker, remember to keep note of these things before putting your new appliance just anywhere in your kitchen.