5 places in your kitchen you should never put your air fryer, according to appliance experts

The placement of an air fryer is something that shouldn't be taken lightly. It's not enough to simply 'plug and play' this cult kitchen appliance, so it's important to take note of the worst places to put an air fryer in your kitchen, and ultimately avoid those where possible.

More and more, we're seeing the best air fryers on the market becoming more visually appealing and not so much the clunky eyesores as some have been in the past. While there are still many instances where hiding an air fryer in a kitchen is the best course of action, many air fryers have earned a dedicated spot on worktops.

Even then, there are a couple of no-go zones you ought to keep in mind to ensure your appliance is well maintained and prioritise your household's safety. Irrespective of whether you've got a larger dual-zone air fryer or are even just sporting a smaller air fryer, these are all factors to consider.

(Image credit: Future/Phillip Sowels )

Worst places to put an air fryer in a kitchen

In terms of where not to put an air fryer, a lot of them are pretty similar to the worst places to put a microwave. However, since air fryers are essentially mini convection ovens, the key thing to remember when placing them anywhere is that an air fryer needs ventilation. So, the rule of thumb is to always consider sufficient space around the appliance.

That being said, here are 5 of the worst places to put an air fryer, according to kitchen appliance experts.

1. Under low cabinets

As we just mentioned, yes, air fryers need proper ventilation to release hot air during cooking. So, while it's a given that you should never use an air fryer inside a cupboard, you should also avoid placing them underneath cupboards, too.

Dennis Digwa, RGBDirect's appliance expert warns that 'placing an air fryer directly under low cabinets can restrict airflow and cause the appliance to overheat.'

Thea Whyte, AO's air fryer expert adds that not only does this obstruct ventilation, but it can also potentially damage your kitchen cabinets. All in all, it's a huge no-no and should be avoided where possible.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Against a wall

Following suit with air fryers needing sufficient ventilation, having the back of an air fryer against a wall is another air fryer mistake that should be avoided at all costs.

Sam Milner, air fryer expert and author of The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook explains that this is because the steam needs to escape somewhere, and having your air fryer directly touching the wall (and plug sockets) can cause long-term damage to your kitchen and pose a fire hazard.

Sam Milner Social Links Navigation Air Fryer Expert and Author Sam Milner has been air frying for almost 12 years and is the co-author of the Sunday Times bestseller, The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook: 140 super-easy, everyday recipes and techniques.

'Aim for 5cm away from the wall or plugs when air frying,' urges Sam.

However, if you're really tight on counter space and can't help it, we recommend investing in some castor wheels for your air fryer, like this set of 12 from Amazon. These allow you to easily slide your appliance in and out of place, meaning you can keep it away from your walls when using it and simply glide it back into place when it's not in use.

3. Too close to other appliances

If you're trying your best to be crafty with optimising space in a small kitchen layout, then it may seem unavoidable to have all your appliances right next to each other.

However, Dennis warns that you should avoid placing an air fryer too close to other heat-producing appliances, such as your best toaster, oven, or stovetop. 'This can lead to an accumulation of heat in that area, potentially causing damage to the appliances and creating a fire risk,' he cautions.

(Image credit: Aldi)

4. Near flammable items

'Keep an air fryer away from hanging curtains, dish towels, and any other flammable materials,' adds Dennis. Not giving enough space to these items can potentially cause a fire risk.

5. On an unstable surface

Believe it or not, keeping an organised kitchen worktop is actually doing you more favours than just clearing mess. 'A cluttered countertop can make it challenging to operate an air fryer safely,' explains Thea.

'Therefore, it's important to position it on a stable and level surface, away from water sources, corners, and overhead vents to prevent overheating and ensure proper airflow.'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

FAQs

What is the ideal place for the air fryer in a kitchen?

Sam Milner, author and air fryer expert recommends keeping an air fryer on a kitchen worktop, but keeping all the no-go zones in mind. So long as you're ensuring to keep your air fryer in a well-ventilated area and at least 5cm away from walls and other appliances, you're golden.

If you're struggling with space in your kitchen and find you don't have sufficient space to comfortably and safely put your air fryer on a worktop, Sam reminds us that air fryers are microwaves, grills, deep fat fryers, and toastie makers all in one. So, you could probably cut down on your other appliances to accommodate it, without compromising on versatility.

Can an air fryer go in front of plug sockets?

'Avoid having your air fryer right in front of the plug because it can burn your socket with where the heat is coming from,' warns Sam.

Do I have to worry about the heat coming out the back of the air fryer?

No, it's not a cause for concern. Sam explains that this is just steam. So long as it's not touching anything of value or directly against walls or under low cabinets, it's nothing to worry about.

'If you use a dual air fryer, which many do, the steam and heat come from the side and not the back of the appliance, which makes it even better as your wall and tiled area won't be affected,' assures Sam.

Now you know the worst places to put an air fryer in the kitchen, we suppose it's time for a well-deserved kitchen reshuffling.