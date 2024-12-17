What sofa colour will no longer be popular in 2025? Experts unanimously agree it’s this go-to neutral shade
This neutral sofa colour is on its way out – so what will replace it in the new year?
As 2024 is coming to an end with only about two weeks left, we’re both looking back on the year behind us and also forward to what’s awaiting us. And just like every other year and season, certain trends and looks get left behind. From talking to several sofa experts, there’s one particular sofa colour that is set to be on its way out of favour as we welcome the new year – and that’s grey.
That’s right – the millennial grey living room ideas and grey sofas that ruled as the go-to shade in the past decade or so has been declining in popularity over the last year and the decline is predicted to peak in 2025.
‘Grey is predicted to be out in 2025,’ says Joana Sadovskaja, sofa expert at Lovesofas. ‘This once sought-after colour, also known as “millennial grey”, has lost its touch this year as many opted for a bolder, more vibrant colour scheme. This increased popularity with vibrant hues was influenced by the rise of the dopamine trend and is expected to crossover into the new year.’
Why are grey sofas out for 2025?
In 2025, we will crave warm, earthy tones in our homes, and the sofa colour trends reflect that – as such, grey which is seen as a cold shade, is no longer as desirable.
‘There’s a definite shift away from sterile and minimalist interior aesthetics - think stark whites, dated greys and cool neutrals - and towards more cosy and inviting spaces,’ says Lucy Mather, interiors expert at Arighi Bianchi. ‘Many are now seeing overly grey or monochromatic décor schemes as lacking in personality and turning to bold brights, jewel tones, and new neutrals that pair well with organic textures and materials like wood and natural fibres. It’s all about creating a rich, more layered aesthetic and telling your personal story through your interior design choices.’
Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist, agrees, ‘While grey has been a steadfast choice for years, it’s likely to fall out of favour in 2025 as homeowners embrace more warmth and individuality in their spaces. People are craving character in their homes, and bolder or more textured colours are better suited to creating that inviting atmosphere.’
What sofa colours will replace grey?
As per Pantone’s colour of the year for 2025, Mocha Mousse, brown living room colour schemes are expected to be among the most popular which is sure to be reflected in sofa trends, too.
‘We’re expecting dessert-inspired hues - think chocolate, coffee, caramel, and toffee - to dominate in 2025,’ says Monika Puccio, head buyer at Sofa Club. ‘With Pantone's 2025 colour of the year being Mocha Mousse, brown is the new black, indeed.’
But it’s not just brown that’s set to be the next living room trend. All earthy shades and even warm neutrals are going to enjoy a lot of popularity in 2025 as well.
‘Consumers are gravitating to warm neutrals like ivory, camel, mocha, olive green, and earthy browns to create a cosy and grounded vibe that aligns with a wider desire for interiors that feel natural and comforting,’ Lucy at Arighi Bianchi says.
Meanwhile, Pinterest is championing the unexpected red theory method with its cherry red colour trend called Cherry Coded. So it’s likely we’ll be seeing a whole lot more red sofas and accent chairs in the new year as Pinterest reports a 45% rise in searches for ‘red sofa’ and a 55% increase in ‘red sofa living room’ searches in the past year.
‘In 2025, we’re going to see colour take over our homes as maximalism is well and truly in,’ says Matt Siberry, head of home at Pinterest UK. ‘A colourful sofa is the perfect way to inject a bit of personality into your living area. Our annual trends report, Pinterest Predicts, reveals that cherry red will be everywhere next year.’
This beautifully shaped sofa from Barker and Stone house is right on trend with its curved edges. And this light brown shade is the ideal warming neutral to go for - or if you're feeling braver, there's a dark 'chocolate' brown colourway available, too.
We love Swyft sofas for their quick delivery and their boxed design when they arrive. The brand's Model 10 is one of its more comfortable styles and we can't get over this rich but not too bright red shade called Manolo Harissa.
If you want something a little more classic then you can go for a traditionally brown leather sofa like the John Lewis Halo Groucho from our best sofa round-up, earning the title of the best leather sofa.
So does that mean you should be getting rid of your grey sofa if you do indeed own one? Of course not, as long as it’s serving you well. But if you are buying a new sofa for your home, we’d suggest steering clear of this particular colour unless you absolutely love it.
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested 80 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
