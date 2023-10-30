This 'expensive' looking Jack Wills Sofa is one of the best pre-Black Friday deals we've seen at under £200
A stylish 3-seater sofa for under £200? We’re sold
No living room would be complete without a sofa. And while the sofa you choose can make or break your space, it can also break your bank account. That’s why the Jack Wills Sophie 3 Seater Sofa has become the talk of the Ideal Home office.
Although we’re always on the lookout for the best sofa deals, we don’t think we’ve seen anything quite like this offering before. With an RRP of £999, this sofa was already a fairly cheap addition to the sofa market. But now the Jack Wills Sophie 3 Seater Sofa is discounted by £800 it’s a steal we just couldn’t ignore.
The other win? It’s incredibly stylish, and the 3-seater aspect means it’s the perfect size for any living room.
- On sale until stocks last: Sophie 3 Seater Sofa |
was £999now £199 at Jack Wills
The Jack Wills Sophie 3 Seater Sofa
Sophie 3 Seater Sofa |
was £999 now £199 at Jack Wills
With £800 off its RRP, the Jack Wills Sophie 3 Seater Sofa may be a steal, but it's still incredibly stylish. From the blue upholstery to the stiletto legs, it will no doubt make a statement in your living room.
While we haven’t personally sat on the Jack Wills Sophie 3 Seater Sofa, our E-Commerce Editor, Amy Lockwood, has previously tried (and loved) The Jack Sofa - the Devonshire brand’s collaboration with Sofa.com.
Talking about The Jack, Amy explained, ‘It can be hard to find an affordable sofa that's also comfortable and stylish, but this collab nailed it - it's available in some great fabrics and in the sale, it's now an even more affordable option.’
Yes, it seems that Black Friday deals have come early, as if the £199 Sophie offering wasn’t enough, the Jack is also on offer right now - and you can pick it up for just £399, down from its RRP of £999.
But if green isn’t quite your style, we have no doubt that the blue colourway of the Sophie will add the pop of colour your living room might be craving. Alternatively, it could bring your dreams of a fully blue living room to life.
This sofa is so much more than just its impressive price tag and colour, though. The little details also make this bargain sofa look extremely luxurious. Amy says, ‘The stiletto legs and seam detailing make it look far more expensive than its current price point.’
Unfortunately, we don’t have any more information to give you about the fabric or the size of the Jack Wills Sophie 3 Seater Sofa. For under £200, though, does it really matter? This is one of the cheapest 3-seater sofas we’ve ever seen, and it would be a shame to miss out on such an impressive deal.
Jack Sofa |
was £999 now £399 at Sofa.com
The Jack Sofa is the result of a collab between Jack Wills and Sofa.com, and it's also currently on sale. The mid-century design even comes in 12 different fabrics, so you can tailor it to your own personal space.
If the Jack Wills Sophie 3 Seater Sofa doesn’t tickle your pickle, though, check out our best sofas guide for some of our favourites.
