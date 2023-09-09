Save £1000s on this M&S buy that is the ultimate cult Ligne Roset Togo chair look-alike

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Togo chair by Ligne Roset is a beloved, instantly recognisable design piece, which can be regularly spotted in celebrity and influencer homes. And there’s a reason why it’s mostly designed for the rich and famous - its price tag that ranges anywhere between £1500 and £2000, depending on the finish you go for, of which there are many. But boy, do we have a Togo chair dupe for you!

The perfect addition to your living room ideas, this £100 look-alike comes courtesy of M&S Home, named the Kaikoo Velvet Beanbag Chair. Granted, the construction is very different from the original Togo (which is quite unique, actually). But the look is spot on!

M&S releases a Togo chair dupe

(Image credit: M&S Home)

The cult pleated settee is also Stacey Dooley’s sofa of choice with the TV presenter investing in multiple Togo single-seaters that can be changed and moved around. The modular design of the Togo is one of its biggest selling points.

‘It’s somewhat unsurprising that Togo continues to resonate with design lovers,’ says Berengere Favraud, brands and concession buyer at Heal’s, a furniture store that also stocks the Ligne Roset Togo. ‘The easy-to-manoeuvre, flexible nature of its modular design also carries more relevance now than it perhaps did in the early seventies, suiting changing lifestyle demands and multi-functional environments.’

(Image credit: Heal's)

First designed in 1973 by designer Michel Ducaroy, the design is available in an endless amount of sizes, colours and materials to choose from. But the M&S team took on the challenge of mimicking the single seater with its Kaikoo chair.

Available in a range of colours, we love the gold velvet variation the most, which we also feel closely resembles the Alcantara Curry velvet colourway of the Togo Fireside Chair stocked at Heal’s. Perfect as a living room accent chair idea!

Kaikoo Gold Velvet Beanbag Chair £100 at M&S The bean bag chair is the Togo's perfect look-alike, complete with the iconic pleats and legless design. Even the velvet's golden colour closely resembles the Togo in the Alcantara Curry colourway. Ligne Roset Togo Fireside Chair £1882 at Heal's What the original has on the dupe is the ergonomic shape and heavy internal padding with foam. The depth of the pleats, which are done by hand, also make more of a statement that the M&S bean bag.

As mentioned above, the construction of the ergonomically shaped Togo is very unique, achieved by heavily padding it with foam. This is perhaps the biggest difference between the two chairs. In contrast, the M&S dupe is a beanbag.

‘Despite innovations in technology and manufacturing, the creation of Togo requires an element of skill that can only be offered from human craftsmanship, with Roset’s own upholsterers executing precise movements by hand to produce the famous folds on every piece,’ Berengere explains.

But while we appreciate the unmatched craftsmanship of Ligne Roset, we also love sinking into the soft cosiness of a bean bag like the M&S Kaikoo.