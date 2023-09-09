Save £1000s on this M&S buy that is the ultimate cult Ligne Roset Togo chair look-alike
Loved by celebrities and influencers, the legendary Ligne Roset Togo chair sells for close to £2000
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Togo chair by Ligne Roset is a beloved, instantly recognisable design piece, which can be regularly spotted in celebrity and influencer homes. And there’s a reason why it’s mostly designed for the rich and famous - its price tag that ranges anywhere between £1500 and £2000, depending on the finish you go for, of which there are many. But boy, do we have a Togo chair dupe for you!
The perfect addition to your living room ideas, this £100 look-alike comes courtesy of M&S Home, named the Kaikoo Velvet Beanbag Chair. Granted, the construction is very different from the original Togo (which is quite unique, actually). But the look is spot on!
M&S releases a Togo chair dupe
The cult pleated settee is also Stacey Dooley’s sofa of choice with the TV presenter investing in multiple Togo single-seaters that can be changed and moved around. The modular design of the Togo is one of its biggest selling points.
‘It’s somewhat unsurprising that Togo continues to resonate with design lovers,’ says Berengere Favraud, brands and concession buyer at Heal’s, a furniture store that also stocks the Ligne Roset Togo. ‘The easy-to-manoeuvre, flexible nature of its modular design also carries more relevance now than it perhaps did in the early seventies, suiting changing lifestyle demands and multi-functional environments.’
First designed in 1973 by designer Michel Ducaroy, the design is available in an endless amount of sizes, colours and materials to choose from. But the M&S team took on the challenge of mimicking the single seater with its Kaikoo chair.
Available in a range of colours, we love the gold velvet variation the most, which we also feel closely resembles the Alcantara Curry velvet colourway of the Togo Fireside Chair stocked at Heal’s. Perfect as a living room accent chair idea!
The bean bag chair is the Togo's perfect look-alike, complete with the iconic pleats and legless design. Even the velvet's golden colour closely resembles the Togo in the Alcantara Curry colourway.
As mentioned above, the construction of the ergonomically shaped Togo is very unique, achieved by heavily padding it with foam. This is perhaps the biggest difference between the two chairs. In contrast, the M&S dupe is a beanbag.
‘Despite innovations in technology and manufacturing, the creation of Togo requires an element of skill that can only be offered from human craftsmanship, with Roset’s own upholsterers executing precise movements by hand to produce the famous folds on every piece,’ Berengere explains.
But while we appreciate the unmatched craftsmanship of Ligne Roset, we also love sinking into the soft cosiness of a bean bag like the M&S Kaikoo.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
'The life hack we all need!' – conceal TV remotes in plain sight with this Instagram hack
Say goodbye to your eyesore of a TV remote ruining the look of a styled coffee table
By Jullia Joson
-
The Russell Hobbs Satisfry Snappi Air Fryer isn't perfect, but it has flexibility we haven't seen in competitors
The Satisfry’s flexible cooking zone might sound like a dream come true, but it comes with compromises
By Helen McCue
-
Summer is back on, and we've tested the best linen sheets to keep you cool
This cooling bedding can get you through any heatwave
By Millie Fender