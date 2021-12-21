Looking for sofa deals? Although officially the Boxing Day and January sales haven’t yet begun, there are still some great sofa deals to be found right now, with many retailers currently offering pre-Christmas discounts and winter sales.
If you don’t want to miss out on up to 40% off sofas at MADE, plus up to 30% off savings at John Lewis, Darlings of Chelsea, and great discounts at Sofa.com, Barker and Stonehouse, and many more, you’ll need to move fast though, as most deals won’t be around for long.
You’ll find our picks of the best sofas and best sofa beds in our dedicated buying guides, but if you’re looking to furnish your living room for less, or grab a bargain sofa bed for your office or spare room, here’s the place to find all the top sofa deals in a one-stop destination.
You’ll find our A-Z of all the sofa sales taking place at our favourite retailers below, along with the Ideal Home edit of the best buys further on down.
Sofa deals: the top sofa sales this month
Our A-Z of the sofa deals and sofa bed deals that are most worth shopping. Don’t delay though, as most won’t be around for long.
Darlings of Chelsea | SALE NOW ON
Starting the discounting early, Darlings of Chelsea has up to 30% off sofas, sofa beds, and seating right now, with savings running until the end of December.
Furniture123 | SALE NOW ON
The brand’s sofa sale is now on, with discounts on selected seating including some great value velvet upholstered two and three-seater sofas and low-priced sofa beds.
John Lewis & Partners | SALE NOW ON
The John Lewis furniture and lighting sale is now on and offering up to 30% off sofas and armchairs, including a great discount on the high-backed and supportive Draper sofa that features in our guide to the best sofas you can buy.
Sofa.com | SALE NOW ON
Sofa.com has 15% off sitewide right now, including even bigger discounts on selected lines, such as the super good value Jack three-seater sofa, a collaboration between Sofa.com and Jack Wills that is currently reduced from £1199 to just £599.
The top sofa deals: the Ideal Home edit
A velvet three-seater with up to 50% off and a great deal on a versatile corner sofa. These are the best sofa deals on the Ideal Homes team’s radar.
Prices from low to high:
Holly sofa | from
£850 £723 at Sofa.com
Smart, compact, comfortable, and available in a great choice of upholstery options, the Holly sofa also comes in a hugely versatile selection of sizes – from two-seater all the way through to space-saving corner sofa and more spacious builds. Plus there’s currently 15% off in Sofa.com’s winter sale.
Orson chaise end corner sofa |
£1149 £749 at MADE
A popular choice, the Orson sofa from MADE is a compact option that delivers classic design at an affordable price point, and the velvet upholstered ‘Autumn Green’ chaise version is currently a great deal with over 30% off.
Bluebell sofa | from
£1115 £948 at Sofa.com
One of Sofa.com’s bestselling styles, the Bluebell sofa is a great option for a period property, with scrolled arms, turned wooden legs, and castor feet adding a traditional touch. The design also comes in a wide range of size options, with useful half sizes available and the option to have it built in situ for those with tricky access.
Draper sofa | from
£1449 £1159.20 at John Lewis
This high-backed sofa has just the right mix of firmness and support, along with a whole host of size options, from two-seater to a generous three and four-seater, plus chaise and corner sofa options. The extra-long seat cushion also means no-one gets stuck with the gap.
The top sofa bed deals: the Ideal Home edit
In need of some multifunctional seating? Host guests without the need for a dedicated guest bedroom with our top picks from the sofa bed sales.
Prices from low to high:
Chou sofa bed | from
£399 £199 at MADE
There’s no denying that this clic clac sofa bed is pretty firm, both for sitting and sleeping, but if price is the most important factor then it’s hard to beat the deal on the grey version of the Chou sofa bed right now. It also comes in a cheerful yellow, teal blue, or navy colour option, although these selections have slightly less discount applied.
Bluebell sofa bed | from
£1325 £1126 at Sofa.com
The sofa bed version of Sofa.com’s Bluebell sofa is also in the sale, and offers a more classic take on an often contemporary styled piece of furniture. Again, the design comes in a wide range of size options, with love seat, two-seater, two-and-a-half-seater, and three-seater option available.
Weymouth sofa bed | From
£1552 £1086 at Darlings of Chelsea
Now with over £500 worth of savings and available in loveseat, 2-seater or 3-seater sofa bed, along with matching non-sleeper sofas of the same size, the Weymouth’s curved scrollback arms add refined elegance to an interior. A 12cm deep pull-out mattress offers enhanced comfort for your guests.
Boxing Day and January sofa deals: our predictions
These retailers don’t have a sale at the moment, but, based on previous years, we think they may well offer sofa or sofa bed discounts either on Boxing Day or in the January sales.
We’ll keep this page updated as all of the January sofa deals go live, but for now, it’s well worth doing your research, checking measurements, and adding items to your wishlist ready to pounce when discounts appear!
Dreams
Although it specialises in all things bedroom, Dreams also offers a good selection of reasonably priced sofa beds, including our favourite, the Galway sofa bed, a mid-Century inspired sleeper sofa available in a range of statement upholstery.
Furniture and Choice
Home to a wide range of furniture styles at affordable price points, Furniture and Choice’s prices are likely to get even better when the brand’s January sale kicks off. You’ll find a huge selection of living room furniture to shop, including leather, velvet, and fabric upholstered sofas and recliners.
Furniture Village
The Furniture Village is a one-stop destination for all of your furniture needs, offering dining room, bedroom, home office, and living room furniture alongside essential storage, and home decor. The brand’s sale usually offer big discounts, so we’re waiting to see what January holds.
Home Essentials
Home Essentials offers very affordable sofas and sofa beds, with the brand’s entry-level three-seater sofa starting at just £329. Prices are likely to get even better in the New Year sales though if the brand’s Black Friday discounts are anything to go by.
Oak furnitureland
Oak furnitureland offers a great selection of solid wood furniture, but its sofa and seating collections are strong too, with affordable fabric upholstered couches and spacious recliners for kicking back and relaxing.
Snug
If you’re looking for a sofa or sofa bed to be delivered fast, then Snug is your go-to. The brand offers next-day delivery on all of its seating and has a wide range of styles to choose from, all of which are delivered flat-packed with super simple assembly to make delivery to the room of your choice hassle-free.