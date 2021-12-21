We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking for sofa deals? Although officially the Boxing Day and January sales haven’t yet begun, there are still some great sofa deals to be found right now, with many retailers currently offering pre-Christmas discounts and winter sales.

If you don’t want to miss out on up to 40% off sofas at MADE, plus up to 30% off savings at John Lewis, Darlings of Chelsea, and great discounts at Sofa.com, Barker and Stonehouse, and many more, you’ll need to move fast though, as most deals won’t be around for long.

You’ll find our picks of the best sofas and best sofa beds in our dedicated buying guides, but if you’re looking to furnish your living room for less, or grab a bargain sofa bed for your office or spare room, here’s the place to find all the top sofa deals in a one-stop destination.

You’ll find our A-Z of all the sofa sales taking place at our favourite retailers below, along with the Ideal Home edit of the best buys further on down.

Sofa deals: the top sofa sales this month

Our A-Z of the sofa deals and sofa bed deals that are most worth shopping. Don’t delay though, as most won’t be around for long.