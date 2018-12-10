The 10 things Christmas hosts are most likely to forget

Do you have all of these on standby?

Not long to go now folks! With just 15 days to go, Christmas preparations are full steam ahead. Statistically, you’re most likely to have bought your tree on Saturday, and no doubt the turkey was on order weeks before. But is there something you’re forgetting?

Get your home ready for Santa with our Christmas ideas

A new survey from Gumtree has revealed that while 53 per cent of us think we have hosting down to a fine art, 56 per cent of us admit to accidents missing out a Christmas essential.

Have the lack of any of these ever caused you a headache on Christmas day?

10. Toys and games

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without an over-competitive game of Monopoly…

9. Enough glasses and cups

Drinking Champagne out of a mug isn’t quite the same, somehow!

8. The right pots and pans

It’s always a good idea to check that your turkey will fit in the tray (and the oven) before the shops shut on Christmas Eve. And you’ll need more than two saucepans for the soup starter and all those veg!

7. A table cloth

We’ve heard of people resorting to a bed sheet or even a patterned curtain!

6. Serving spoons

S’cuse fingers!

5. Extra cutlery

Property expert Lucy Alexander advises always counting out your knives forks and spoons for every course a few days before. And make sure you have a few spare in case any are dropped or lost.

4. A gravy boat

Digital editor Amy has definitely forgotten this in her time. It’s no wonder the supermarkets always have these piled on shelves in the lead up to Christmas – and thank goodness!

3. Extra chairs

Video Of The Week

Who will be sitting in the swivel chair you’ve brought down from the office this year?

2. Table decorations

Forgetting the crackers? Unforgivable, we’re afraid!

1. An ice bucket

Now you could turn your bin into a giant ice bucket, but it’s hardly as elegant!

Make it perfect: Christmas table decoration ideas that will set the scene for your festive feast

How many have you forgotten in your time?