Aldi’s sell-out 3D printer is back TODAY!

Even tech novices will be able to get to grips with this clever gadget

It flew off the shelves for Christmas 2017, and now Aldi’s 3D printer is back to delight tech fans once more. To meet demands this year the must-have printer returns with 200 per cent more stock than it’s first outing.

The printer is available exclusively online from today, priced at just £299.99. If you want to get your hands on one, be quick – once it’s gone, it’s gone!

The Aldi 3D Printer is back

Buy Now: Aldi 3D Printer, £299.99, Aldi

The easy-to-use printer requires minimal assembly and set up. The intuitive touchscreen controls and step-by-step wizards help to ensure customers are guided seamlessly through each stage of the 3D printing process. it couldn’t be easier.

And when it comes to what you’ll be able to create with this future-forward printing device, the possibilities really are endless!

What can you print?

The possibilities include these home-office ready tidy drawers pictured above- yes really they were the result of this clever printer.

As well as models, decorations, toys, and much more. You can even add in moving parts. That’s the alternative Christmas presents sorted!

Excitement for the launch has already reached fever pitch, with 3D printing aficionados taking to Twitter to share their views.

One wrote: ‘The 3D printer looks very good value! Definitely something I’d like to get my hands on!’

Another added: ‘I have just seen that you can actually buy a 3D printer from Aldi for £299.99. My mind is well and truly boggled.’

While a third continued: ‘Uh oh. I mentioned in the office that @AldiUK are selling 3D printers and that’s all that they’re talking about now. I told them about 20 minutes ago.’

And one fan seems to have already given it a test run declaring: ‘Turns out Aldi 3d printer filament isn’t half bad!

So how does it work?

Video Of The Week

Here’s Aldi’s succinct explanation.

‘Using Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF), it prints layers, and builds them up gradually to create an object you can hold, study, and use.’

Sounds good to us. And with Christmas just around the corner the 3D printer could be just the thing to create bespoke gifts that will really wow family and friends.

Would you make the investment?