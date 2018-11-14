Aldi has Christmas all wrapped up with its latest Specialbuys range

This week Aldi has just the thing to ensure presents are wrapped to perfection

In order to stay ahead of the Christmas rush, you may have already started your Christmas shopping – a wise move. You’ll need to start wrapping them to ensure they remain a surprise, if found this side of Christmas. The new crafty gift wrap range at Aldi has everything from wrapping paper to present sacks, to have presents looking pretty under the tree.

These latest Christmas specialbuys are all available online and in stores now.

Aldi Christmas gift wrap

Beautifully wrap presents in these coordinating traditional style papers. The white and green coloured design, decorated with stars and snowflakes, is named ‘Silver Winter’. As with all the gift wrap sets there are packs of tissue papers, stickers, rolls of wrapping paper, gift bags, bows and ribbons.

Buy now: Silver Winter 4 Roll Gift Wrap Set, £2.99, Aldi

This dramatic gold and navy design is called ‘Enchanted’. The mixed sets of 10 printed foil and tissue papers are ideal to beautifully finish gift boxes and bags. To add a final finishing touch each design features a set of coordinating wide width ribbons.

Buy now: Enchanted 4 Roll Gift Wrap Set, £2.99, Aldi

The classic brown paper with the green and red glitter patterns is the ‘Special Delivery’ design. This traditional design has already sold out online. Head to stores to pick up the gift wrap pack, containing two 1.5m rolls of wrapping paper, four luggage tags and 3m ribbon. All that for the affordable price of £3.99.

The complete gift sets ensure you have everything you need to add the finishing touch to all your gifts.

Christmas cards and hanging garlands

‘Tis the season for cards. Aldi has everything from individual Luxury designs from £1.49 each to variety packs of 30 cards from only 99p.

Lots of cards is all well and good but where do you put them all? A simple card garland is just the thing to display them to full potential. These charming Christmas Candy Cane and Reindeer clips at Aldi are sure to add a decorative touch to card displays. Clip them along the rustic twine or interspersed them among garlands

Christmas Card Pegs, £1.99 for 12

Family fun crackers

Not strictly Christmas prep but fabulous all the same are the range of crackers. From 8 Pack Luxury Crackers for £9.99 to more family-friendly Activity Crackers, £4.99, such as the balloon modelling party crackers. This range of inexpensive crackers will get family fun off with a bang over dinner.

Buy now: Balloon Modelling Christmas Crackers, £4.99, Aldi

That’s a wrap on today’s Specialbuys!