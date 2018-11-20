Aldi has launched an adorable Mickey Mouse range – and prices start from just £2.99!

We'll take one of everything!

Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday has given retailers just the excuse they need to hit shoppers with an adorable range of homeware and clothing items that play tribute to one of Disney’s most iconic characters.

And low-cost chain Aldi has become the latest to join in on the fun, adding a Mickey and Minnie Mouse collection that includes crafting, bedding and homeware to its SpecialBuys range.

In stores and online now, we take a look at some of the must-haves from the oh-so-cute offering.

Aldi Mickey Mouse Bedding

Little ones will love the alternating images of a smiling Mickey and Mickey and Minnie on this unique duvet. And the monochrome scheme means it should complement – rather than clash with – any existing interiors scheme.

Buy Now: Mickey Mouse Single Duvet, £12.99, Aldi

Aldi Mickey Mouse Fabric

Tap into your inner crafter and use these delightful fabric squares to fashion anything from a patchwork quilt to a simple, yet stylish, string of bunting.

Buy Now: Mickey Mouse Fabric Quarters Grey, £3.99, Aldi

Aldi Mickey Mouse Cushion

Snuggle up to this comfy Mickey Mouse cushion on the sofa while watching your favourite Disney movie.

Buy Now: Mickey Mouse Cushion, £5.99, Aldi

Aldi Mickey Mouse Cross Stitch Kit

Stitch your way to the perfect memento gift or home accessory. Display in a frame for extra pizzazz.

Buy Now: Mickey Mouse Happy Cross Stitch Kit, £2.99, Aldi

Aldi Mickey Mouse Mug

Video Of The Week

Coffee-on-the-go will never look sweeter than in this bargain Mickey Mouse travel mug. Just the thing for grey mornings, eh?

Buy Now: Mickey Mouse Travel Mug, £3.99, Aldi

Aldi Mickey Mouse Breakfast Set

Breakfast time will make the transformation from mundane to magical with this memorable three-piece breakfast set. Dishwasher safe and suitable for reheating things in the microwave, it’s practical, too.

Buy Now: Mickey Mouse Character Breakfast Set, £4.99

Cute crockery: Le Creuset launches limited edition Mickey Mouse range

Has this collection left you feeling a little nostalgic?