If you love classic Mid-century style furniture you need to check out Aldi's latest collection

Is there no stopping this discount supermarket of wonder? With every Aldi Specialbuys collection we marvel a little bit more. This week, the hero of the middle aisle is most definitely the Mid-century style Aldi armchair. This stylish, sleek piece of furniture that could transform your living room for less than £100!

In addition to the hero chair, there’s a range of decorative cushions and rugs, to help achieve relaxed Mid-century vibes in your home.

Available to pre-order online now, and purchase in stores this Sunday 23rd September. Fans will need to be quick, as always once they’re gone, they’re gone.

The Mid-century style chair

How fabulous is this chair? The simple design is spot on for creating a relaxed, effortlessly stylish feel in your home. The solid wooden frame has a beautifully retro feel, with it’s soft rounded edges. An on-trend five-button tufted backrest provides the element of comfort, allowing you to sit back and relax in style.

Whether you’re looking for a single statement furniture piece, or buying a pair, this design is perfect to add a touch of Mid-century modern design to any room. And don’t worry if you think it won’t fit in the car. This beauty comes flat-packed, so it will squeeze into the smallest hatchback.

Pre-order now: Kirkton House Accent Chair, £99, Aldi

Decorative cushions

The simple graphic pattern is reminiscent of retro style – perfect to compliment Mid-century modern interiors. In simple grey, the pattern makes an impression without over feeling overpowering. Worth noting the cushions are all 100 per cent cotton, so they feel as good as they look.

Pre-order now: Kirton House flower Cushion, £6.99, Aldi

Heritage checks are a big style trend for the seasons ahead. At this price you can afford to add a touch of on-trend style, without overspending. The warming shades of plum and burnt orange are perfect for creating a cosy autumnal feel.

Pre-order now: Kirton House Check Cushion, £6.99, Aldi

The floor lamp

A statement floor lamp is one sure way to make a statement in your living space. Aldi knows how to wow with its lighting ranges (see below).

Made from high-quality willow and stainless steel, this vintage-style tripod lamp is sure to make a style statement, standing proud in any room.

Online exclusive, order now: Spotlight Tripod Floor Lamp, £69.99, Aldi

The race is on now for everyone here at HQ to secure one of these stylish chairs. See you in the queue!