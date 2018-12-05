It's already selling fast!

We’ve all been there, right? You pop into your local supermarket for some sweet potatoes and quinoa only to emerge with a fabulous designer looking lamp? If the answer is no, then you obviously haven’t been shopping at Aldi.

This was the case for me in 2016 when I was one of the lucky ones to bag myself the vintage-style table lamp on an Aldi Specialbuy. For those who weren’t so lucky you’re in luck now! The lamp is coming back tomorrow! Shoppers can pre-order the lamp – which is available exclusively online – from today and it can be snapped up from Thursday 6th December.

The stunning lamps are available in black and copper as well as black and gold and are part of the supermarket’s Gifts for the Home range. The desk lamp comes in at the bargain price of £19.99, while its larger cousin, a floor lamp, is priced at £39.99.

I instantly fell in love with this Vintage table lamp. It makes such a statement with its of-the-moment exposed LED filament bulb, set on a simple marble and copper-effect base. I’ve used mine as a dressing table mirror, as the tinted glass provides the perfect warm glow to create ambience.

Aldi Vintage Black & Copper Table Lamp

The vintage-inspired design features a sturdy marble-effect base and copper-effect stand, two key trends that aren’t going anywhere.

Pre-order online now: Vintage Black & Copper Table Lamp, £19.99, Aldi

Aldi Vintage Black & Copper Floor Lamp

The larger version of the lamp will add a stylish touch to any bedroom or living room corner.

Pre-order online now: Vintage Black & Copper Floor Lamp, £39.99, Aldi

Here are just some the ways the lamp has previously been styled over on Instagram, kicking off with my own take!

It’s back online from tomorrow Thursday 6th December, you have been warned so there’s no excuse to miss out again this year.

You’re welcome.