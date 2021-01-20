We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

New Aldi beds are a dream come true for shoppers wanting to get the look for less. The up-and-coming launch sees Aldi offer stylish scallop beds, sold exclusively online from just £249.99! Giving shoppers the opportunity to create a glam bedroom decor for a fraction of the price, when compared to similar styles from leading bed retailers.

First came the Aldi scalloped chairs, and now the beds are here to complete the look. With two options on offer; a standard bed and a space-saving space-saving ottoman storage bed in the same design. The luxe shell-like designs are both available in sumptuous velvets in shades of pink, navy and grey.

New scallop Aldi beds

Who’d have thought one day you’d be able to buy a bed in Aldi. Well that day is here, or it will be, come Sunday 24th January. If shoppers want to be the first to find out when they can get their hands on Aldi’s brand new beds, they need to sign up for products alerts via the Aldi website.

The standard scallop double beds feature luxe metallic feet, to add a further touch of elegance to the velvet-feel design. The bed is also available in king size, priced at £299.99.

And just when you think the news can’t get any better, there’s also a hidden storage ottoman bed design in the range too. Ideal for small bedrooms the space-saving bed design has the same stylish scallop shape but with the added bonus of a hidden storage compartment in the base.

Aldi’s ottoman storage bed

The base of the bed lifts to reveal a generous storage compartment that offers plentiful storage for all manner of bedroom clutter. You can store bedding, out of season clothes and more. The sizeable space will conceal the clutter to help keep bedrooms clear and restful.

The ottoman storage bed costs £349.99 for a double or £399.99 for a King.

The range of new bedroom furniture is ideal for those carrying out bedroom makeovers on a budget. Because buying a bed is never cheap as such, so getting a great design at a lower price is always welcome.

Pre-orders will be available exclusively online from this coming Sunday 24th January.

The supermarket is doing all it can to offer safe deliveries while restrictions are in place. See the website for more details.